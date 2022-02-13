openbase logo
6 Best Vanilla JavaScript CouchDB Libraries

rxd

rxdb

🔄 A client side, offline-first, reactive database for JavaScript Applications

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17K
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
8
Top Feedback

pouchdb

🐨 - PouchDB is a pocket-sized database.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
57.7K
Last Commit
11d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
11
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
3Performant
2Great Documentation

fauxton

Apache CouchDB

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
314
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
6d ago
spi

spiegel

Scalable replication and change listening for CouchDB

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
2d ago
cs

couch-slouch

A JS client for CouchDB that does the heavy lifting

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
120
Weekly Downloads
552
Last Commit
1yr ago
cj

@ossman-applications/couch-js

A CouchDB JavaScript client.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago