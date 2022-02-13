Categories
6 Best Vanilla JavaScript CouchDB Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
rxd
rxdb
🔄 A client side, offline-first, reactive database for JavaScript Applications
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17K
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
pouchdb
🐨 - PouchDB is a pocket-sized database.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
57.7K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
11
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
3
Performant
2
Great Documentation
fauxton
Apache CouchDB
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
314
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
spi
spiegel
Scalable replication and change listening for CouchDB
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cs
couch-slouch
A JS client for CouchDB that does the heavy lifting
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
120
Weekly Downloads
552
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cj
@ossman-applications/couch-js
A CouchDB JavaScript client.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
