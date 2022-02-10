Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Cordano API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@emurgo/cardano-serialization-lib-browser
This is a library, written in Rust, for serialization & deserialization of data structures used in Cardano's Haskell implementation of Alonzo along with useful utility functions.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@emurgo/cardano-serialization-lib-asmjs
This is a library, written in Rust, for serialization & deserialization of data structures used in Cardano's Haskell implementation of Alonzo along with useful utility functions.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
745
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cardano-wallet-js
cardano-wallet javascript/typescript client
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
169
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cardano-crypto.js
Cardano cryptography from the official cardano-crypto transpiled to js with emscripten
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wct
web3-cardano-token
Web3 Token is a new way to authenticate users in a hybrid dApps using signed messages.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
24d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@chain-lib/cardano-components
Web components useful for interacting with the cardano blockchain.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@chain-lib/cardano-api
Commands for interacting with cardano wallets.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
novellia-sdk
Easily interact with the Novellia Platform to integrate the Cardano blockchain into games
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cuc
cardano-utils-cli
cli utilities for generating cardano transactions
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cc
@abumostafa/cardano-cli
Cardano CLI js wrapper
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cj
cardano-js
Cardano primitives for ECMAScript applications
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
182
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@stricahq/bip32ed25519
Pure javascript implementation of Bip32Ed25519, used for Cardano blockchain key pair.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cry
cryptribo
A ready to use library including the emurgo wasm for Cardano and a set of utilities to encrypt, decrypt, sign and verify anything using native wasm
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@repsistance/cardano-meta-handler
This a PoC for encapsulating HTTP responses on Cardano chain that can be retrieved via cardano-graphql using custom `cardano+metadata://$TX_ID?network=$NETWORK&key=$METADATUM_LABEL&type=http-response` It defaults to use [dandelion.link's](https://gimbalab
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cs
cardano-stat
A small library that gives current Cardano statistics from Coindesk.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
