9 Best Vanilla JavaScript Cookies Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
js-cookie
A simple, lightweight JavaScript API for handling browser cookies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.9M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
42
Top Feedback
8
Easy to Use
7
Great Documentation
7
Performant
universal-cookie
Load and save cookies within your React application
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
1M
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
cookies
Signed and unsigned cookies based on Keygrip
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.6M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cs
cookie-signature
cookie signing
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
129
Weekly Downloads
20.6M
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bc
browser-cookies
Tiny cookies library for the browser
Save
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
62.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cj
cookies-js
JavaScript Client-Side Cookie Manipulation Library
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
56.9K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cj
cookie_js
A tiny JavaScript library that simplifies cookies.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc
redux-cookie
Redux cookie middleware for both client and server ( universal )
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
226
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jc
jaaulde-cookies
Javascript library for accessing and manipulating HTTP cookies in the web browser.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
150
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package