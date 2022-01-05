openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

9 Best Vanilla JavaScript Cookies Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

js-cookie

A simple, lightweight JavaScript API for handling browser cookies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.9M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
42
Top Feedback
8Easy to Use
7Great Documentation
7Performant

universal-cookie

Load and save cookies within your React application

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
1M
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

cookies

Signed and unsigned cookies based on Keygrip

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.6M
Last Commit
1mo ago
cs

cookie-signature

cookie signing

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
129
Weekly Downloads
20.6M
Last Commit
3yrs ago
bc

browser-cookies

Tiny cookies library for the browser

Unlicense
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
62.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
cj

cookies-js

JavaScript Client-Side Cookie Manipulation Library

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
56.9K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
cj

cookie_js

A tiny JavaScript library that simplifies cookies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rc

redux-cookie

Redux cookie middleware for both client and server ( universal )

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
226
Last Commit
5yrs ago
jc

jaaulde-cookies

Javascript library for accessing and manipulating HTTP cookies in the web browser.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
150
Last Commit
7yrs ago