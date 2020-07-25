Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Cookie Consent Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
cookieconsent
A free solution to the EU, GDPR, and California Cookie Laws
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
46.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
8
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
cb
cookie-bar
cookieBAR is a free & easy solution to the EU cookie law.
Save
GPL-2.0-only
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
160
Weekly Downloads
123
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
cookie-notice
CookieNotice — a very simple and small (2kb gzipped) vanilla JavaScript cookie notice for GDPR/DSGVO information purposes. Multi language support and detection buillt in.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ceb
cookies-eu-banner
1kb vanilla JS script which manages cookies consent banner display like asked by GDPR
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
381
Weekly Downloads
961
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gcn
gdpr-cookie-notice
Solution to show a gdpr compliant cookie notice on your website
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bengor-cookies
Cookie warning banner that requests user consent, European law compilant. Zero dependencies, fully customizable JavaScript library for IE9+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
121
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ccb
cookie-consent-box
A tiny, dependency-free cookie box widget that helps you to be GDPR complaint after including 8 kB of code (gzipped)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cookieconsent2
A free solution to the EU, GDPR, and California Cookie Laws
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@nerdsofalltrad.es/gdpr-cookie-monster
A minimal EU-GDPR compliant cookie consent banner for websites and shops (5.6K gzipped).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dotsunited-cookie-consent
Utilities to implement cookie consent alert dialogs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
