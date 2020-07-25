openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Cookie Consent Libraries

10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Cookie Consent Libraries
cookieconsent

A free solution to the EU, GDPR, and California Cookie Laws

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
46.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
cb

cookie-bar

cookieBAR is a free & easy solution to the EU cookie law.

GPL-2.0-only
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
160
Weekly Downloads
123
Last Commit
13d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

cookie-notice

CookieNotice — a very simple and small (2kb gzipped) vanilla JavaScript cookie notice for GDPR/DSGVO‎ information purposes. Multi language support and detection buillt in.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
ceb

cookies-eu-banner

1kb vanilla JS script which manages cookies consent banner display like asked by GDPR

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
381
Weekly Downloads
961
Last Commit
2yrs ago
gcn

gdpr-cookie-notice

Solution to show a gdpr compliant cookie notice on your website

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
9mos ago

bengor-cookies

Cookie warning banner that requests user consent, European law compilant. Zero dependencies, fully customizable JavaScript library for IE9+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
121
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ccb

cookie-consent-box

A tiny, dependency-free cookie box widget that helps you to be GDPR complaint after including 8 kB of code (gzipped)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
2yrs ago

cookieconsent2

A free solution to the EU, GDPR, and California Cookie Laws

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@nerdsofalltrad.es/gdpr-cookie-monster

A minimal EU-GDPR compliant cookie consent banner for websites and shops (5.6K gzipped).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago

dotsunited-cookie-consent

Utilities to implement cookie consent alert dialogs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago