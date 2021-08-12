Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Control Flow Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
pl
p-limit
Run multiple promise-returning & async functions with limited concurrency
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
867
Weekly Downloads
70.8M
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
q
q
A promise library for JavaScript
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
14.5M
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
10
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Performant
lin
linkfunction
Link input value into functions
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
cro
croner
Trigger functions and/or evaluate cron expressions in JavaScript. No dependencies. Most features. All environments.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
817
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
when
A solid, fast Promises/A+ and when() implementation, plus other async goodies.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
1.6M
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
con
contra
🏄♂️ Asynchronous flow control with a functional taste to it
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
766
Weekly Downloads
208K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nim
nimble
A really tiny functional JavaScript and async flow-control library
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
332
Weekly Downloads
556
Last Commit
10yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fj
flow.js
synchron, asynchron control flow javascript library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
241
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
asy
asynquence
Asynchronous flow control (promises, generators, observables, CSP, etc)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
78
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ff
Concise, powerful asynchronous flow control library for JavaScript
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
