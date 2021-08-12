openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Control Flow Libraries

pl

p-limit

Run multiple promise-returning & async functions with limited concurrency

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
867
Weekly Downloads
70.8M
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
q

q

A promise library for JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
14.5M
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
10
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant
lin

linkfunction

Link input value into functions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
cro

croner

Trigger functions and/or evaluate cron expressions in JavaScript. No dependencies. Most features. All environments.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
817
Last Commit
5d ago

when

A solid, fast Promises/A+ and when() implementation, plus other async goodies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
1.6M
Last Commit
5yrs ago
con

contra

🏄‍♂️ Asynchronous flow control with a functional taste to it

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
766
Weekly Downloads
208K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
nim

nimble

A really tiny functional JavaScript and async flow-control library

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
332
Weekly Downloads
556
Last Commit
10yrs ago
fj

flow.js

synchron, asynchron control flow javascript library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
241
Last Commit
9yrs ago
asy

asynquence

Asynchronous flow control (promises, generators, observables, CSP, etc)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
78
Last Commit
2yrs ago

ff

Concise, powerful asynchronous flow control library for JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
5yrs ago