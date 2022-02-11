Categories
Best Vanilla JavaScript Container Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
inversify
A powerful and lightweight inversion of control container for JavaScript & Node.js apps powered by TypeScript.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
554K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@syncfusion/ej2-layouts
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
22.4K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
