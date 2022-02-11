openbase logo
Best Vanilla JavaScript Container Libraries

inversify

A powerful and lightweight inversion of control container for JavaScript & Node.js apps powered by TypeScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
554K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant

@syncfusion/ej2-layouts

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
22.4K
Last Commit
6d ago