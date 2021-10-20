openbase logo
4 Best Vanilla JavaScript Configuration Management Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
convict

Featureful configuration management library for Node.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
399K
Last Commit
4mos ago

configcat-js

JavaScript frontend SDK for ConfigCat. ConfigCat is a hosted feature flag service: https://configcat.com. Manage feature toggles across frontend, backend, mobile, desktop apps. Alternative to LaunchDarkly. Management app + feature flag SDKs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
18.3K
Last Commit
7d ago
cm

config-master

A convention for storing and retrieving application config

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
123K
Last Commit
5yrs ago

@cardash/config

Configuration management library, standardizes application storage and access.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
1yr ago