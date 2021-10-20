Categories
4 Best Vanilla JavaScript Configuration Management Libraries
convict
Featureful configuration management library for Node.js
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
399K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
configcat-js
JavaScript frontend SDK for ConfigCat. ConfigCat is a hosted feature flag service: https://configcat.com. Manage feature toggles across frontend, backend, mobile, desktop apps. Alternative to LaunchDarkly. Management app + feature flag SDKs.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
18.3K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cm
config-master
A convention for storing and retrieving application config
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
123K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@cardash/config
Configuration management library, standardizes application storage and access.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
