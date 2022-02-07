Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
7 Best Vanilla JavaScript Component Library Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
admin-lte
AdminLTE - Free admin dashboard template based on Bootstrap 4
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40.4K
Weekly Downloads
31K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
105
Top Feedback
6
Easy to Use
6
Highly Customizable
3
Great Documentation
carbon-components
A design system built by IBM
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
125K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
@coreui/coreui-pro
Open Source UI Kit built on top of Bootstrap 5 and plain JavaScript without any additional libraries like jQuery
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
475
Weekly Downloads
9.4K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gojs
JavaScript diagramming library for interactive flowcharts, org charts, design tools, planning tools, visual languages.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
38.2K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jf
jqwidgets-framework
Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
startbootstrap-sb-admin-2
A free, open source, Bootstrap admin theme created by Start Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.1K
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package