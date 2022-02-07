openbase logo
7 Best Vanilla JavaScript Component Library Libraries

admin-lte

AdminLTE - Free admin dashboard template based on Bootstrap 4

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40.4K
Weekly Downloads
31K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
105
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
6Highly Customizable
3Great Documentation

carbon-components

A design system built by IBM

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
125K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable

@coreui/coreui-pro

Open Source UI Kit built on top of Bootstrap 5 and plain JavaScript without any additional libraries like jQuery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
475
Weekly Downloads
9.4K
Last Commit
3mos ago

gojs

JavaScript diagramming library for interactive flowcharts, org charts, design tools, planning tools, visual languages.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
38.2K
Last Commit
7d ago

@syncfusion/ej2

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
jf

jqwidgets-framework

Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
18d ago

startbootstrap-sb-admin-2

A free, open source, Bootstrap admin theme created by Start Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.1K
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
10mos ago