10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Color Picker Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
cj
chroma-js
JavaScript library for all kinds of color manipulations
Save
(BSD-3-Clause AND Apache-2.0)
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
314K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
d3-color
Color spaces! RGB, HSL, Cubehelix, CIELAB, and more.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
321
Weekly Downloads
3.9M
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Bleeding Edge
ran
randomcolor
A tiny script for generating attractive colors
Save
CC0-1.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.8K
Weekly Downloads
99.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@syncfusion/ej2-inputs
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
74.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
pic
@simonwep/pickr
🎨 Flat, simple, multi-themed, responsive and hackable Color-Picker library. No dependencies, no jQuery. Compatible with all CSS Frameworks e.g. Bootstrap, Materialize. Supports alpha channel, rgba, hsla, hsva and more!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
47.3K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vp
vanilla-picker
A simple, easy to use vanilla JS color picker with alpha selection.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
174
Weekly Downloads
128K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sc
spectrum-colorpicker
Spectrum: the no hassle jQuery colorpicker
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
67.5K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpc
chartjs-plugin-colorschemes
Predefined color schemes for Chart.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
219
Weekly Downloads
8.6K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cs
color-scheme
Generate pleasant color schemes in JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
386
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
acp
a-color-picker
A color picker for web app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
huebee
🐝 1-click color picker
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
355
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gmc
google-material-color
Google material color for SASS, LESS, Stylus, CSS, JS, etc
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
164
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
