10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Color Picker Libraries

chroma-js

JavaScript library for all kinds of color manipulations

(BSD-3-Clause AND Apache-2.0)
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
314K
Last Commit
12d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

d3-color

Color spaces! RGB, HSL, Cubehelix, CIELAB, and more.

ISC
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
321
Weekly Downloads
3.9M
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge
randomcolor

A tiny script for generating attractive colors

CC0-1.0
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.8K
Weekly Downloads
99.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
Top Feedback

@syncfusion/ej2-inputs

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
74.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
@simonwep/pickr

🎨 Flat, simple, multi-themed, responsive and hackable Color-Picker library. No dependencies, no jQuery. Compatible with all CSS Frameworks e.g. Bootstrap, Materialize. Supports alpha channel, rgba, hsla, hsva and more!

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
47.3K
Last Commit
8mos ago
vanilla-picker

A simple, easy to use vanilla JS color picker with alpha selection.

ISC
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
174
Weekly Downloads
128K
Last Commit
4mos ago
spectrum-colorpicker

Spectrum: the no hassle jQuery colorpicker

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
67.5K
Last Commit
chartjs-plugin-colorschemes

Predefined color schemes for Chart.js

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
219
Weekly Downloads
8.6K
Last Commit
8mos ago
color-scheme

Generate pleasant color schemes in JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
386
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
a-color-picker

A color picker for web app

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

huebee

🐝 1-click color picker

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
355
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
google-material-color

Google material color for SASS, LESS, Stylus, CSS, JS, etc

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
164
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
5yrs ago