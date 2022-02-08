openbase logo
5 Best Vanilla JavaScript Collapsable/Accordion Libraries

@syncfusion/ej2-navigations

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
61.5K
Last Commit
6d ago
aj

accordion-js

Accordion module created in pure javascript & CSS. Very useful to create FAQ lists on your website.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
5.3K
Last Commit
6mos ago
hc

handy-collapse

A pure Javascript module for accordion/collapse UI without jQuery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
468
Last Commit
6mos ago

aria-accordion

A simple, 508 compliant JavaScript accordion

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
5yrs ago
col

collapsejs

Lightweight Vanilla Javascript Collapse No Need any Dependency.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
3yrs ago
