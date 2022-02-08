Categories
5 Best Vanilla JavaScript Collapsable/Accordion Libraries
@syncfusion/ej2-navigations
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
61.5K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aj
accordion-js
Accordion module created in pure javascript & CSS. Very useful to create FAQ lists on your website.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
5.3K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hc
handy-collapse
A pure Javascript module for accordion/collapse UI without jQuery
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
468
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aria-accordion
A simple, 508 compliant JavaScript accordion
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
col
collapsejs
Lightweight Vanilla Javascript Collapse No Need any Dependency.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Abandoned
