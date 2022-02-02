Categories
Best Vanilla JavaScript Clipboard Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
cli
clipboard
✂️ Modern copy to clipboard. No Flash. Just 3kb gzipped 📋
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
31.8K
Weekly Downloads
2.5M
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
71
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
cli
clipboardy
Access the system clipboard (copy/paste)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
2.3M
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
1
Performant
cb
clipboard-button
Copy text to clipboard by clicking a button, using only vanilla javascript without Flash.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
