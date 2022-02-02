openbase logo
Best Vanilla JavaScript Clipboard Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
✂️ Modern copy to clipboard. No Flash. Just 3kb gzipped 📋

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
31.8K
Weekly Downloads
2.5M
Last Commit
12d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
71
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
clipboardy

Access the system clipboard (copy/paste)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
2.3M
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
1Performant
clipboard-button

Copy text to clipboard by clicking a button, using only vanilla javascript without Flash.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago