4 Best Vanilla JavaScript Checkbox Libraries

@material/checkbox

Modular and customizable Material Design UI components for the web

@syncfusion/ej2-buttons

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

bpk-component-checkbox

Backpack Design System

pc

pretty-checkbox

A pure CSS library to beautify checkbox and radio buttons.

