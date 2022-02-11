openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Chat Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

stream-chat

JS / Browser Client - Build Chat with GetStream.io

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
100
Weekly Downloads
56.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

sendbird

Sendbird Chat SDK for JavaScript for enablement of a rich, engaging, scalable, and real-time chat service.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
37.7K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

botkit

Botkit is an open source developer tool for building chat bots, apps and custom integrations for major messaging platforms.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.6K
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
13d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

converse.js

Web-based XMPP/Jabber chat client written in JavaScript

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
193
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

opentracing

OpenTracing API for Javascript (both Node and browser). 🛑 This library is DEPRECATED!

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.9M
Last Commit
1mo ago

lets-chat

Self-hosted chat app for small teams

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.6K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

firechat

Real-time Chat powered by Firebase

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
233
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
wcp

whatsapp-chat-parser

A package to parse WhatsApp chats with Node.js or in the browser 💬

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
104
Last Commit
7mos ago

botframework-webchat-ambit

A highly-customizable web-based client for Azure Bot Services.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4d ago

applozic-chat

Javascript (jQuery) Real Time Chat & Messaging plugin

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago