10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Chat Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
stream-chat
JS / Browser Client - Build Chat with GetStream.io
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
100
Weekly Downloads
56.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
sendbird
Sendbird Chat SDK for JavaScript for enablement of a rich, engaging, scalable, and real-time chat service.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
37.7K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
botkit
Botkit is an open source developer tool for building chat bots, apps and custom integrations for major messaging platforms.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.6K
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
converse.js
Web-based XMPP/Jabber chat client written in JavaScript
Save
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
193
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
opentracing
OpenTracing API for Javascript (both Node and browser). 🛑 This library is DEPRECATED!
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.9M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lets-chat
Self-hosted chat app for small teams
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.6K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
firechat
Real-time Chat powered by Firebase
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
233
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
wcp
whatsapp-chat-parser
A package to parse WhatsApp chats with Node.js or in the browser 💬
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
104
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
botframework-webchat-ambit
A highly-customizable web-based client for Azure Bot Services.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
applozic-chat
Javascript (jQuery) Real Time Chat & Messaging plugin
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
