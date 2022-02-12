openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Chart Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
chart.js

Simple HTML5 Charts using the <canvas> tag

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
56.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.9M
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
591
Top Feedback
51Easy to Use
37Performant
29Great Documentation

echarts

Apache ECharts is a powerful, interactive charting and data visualization library for browser

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
49.7K
Weekly Downloads
295K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
171
Top Feedback
11Great Documentation
11Performant
9Easy to Use

mermaid

Generation of diagram and flowchart from text in a similar manner as markdown

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40.5K
Weekly Downloads
147K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
58
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant

apexcharts

📊 Interactive JavaScript Charts built on SVG

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.2K
Weekly Downloads
328K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
16
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable

@carbon/charts

📊 📈⠀Robust dataviz framework implemented using D3 & typescript

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
457
Weekly Downloads
29.8K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

billboard.js

📊 Re-usable, easy interface JavaScript chart library based on D3.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@senx/warpview

WarpView Elements for Warp 10

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
603
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

c3

📊 A D3-based reusable chart library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.2K
Weekly Downloads
88.1K
Last Commit
16d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

frappe-charts

Simple, responsive, modern SVG Charts with zero dependencies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14.1K
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
6
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

fusioncharts

FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable

dc

Multi-Dimensional charting built to work natively with crossfilter rendered with d3.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.3K
Weekly Downloads
17.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Performant
gto

gtop

System monitoring dashboard for terminal

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.9K
Weekly Downloads
415
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

frappe-gantt

Open Source Javascript Gantt

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
cha

chart

Event-based Charting Canvas API

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
9yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant

vega-lite

A concise grammar of interactive graphics, built on Vega.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
249K
Last Commit
5d ago

nvd3

A reusable charting library written in d3.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.1K
Weekly Downloads
46.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

diagram-js

A toolbox for displaying and modifying diagrams on the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
39.2K
Last Commit
3d ago

jointjs

JavaScript diagramming library

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
19.5K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Bleeding Edge

chartjs-plugin-datalabels

Chart.js plugin to display labels on data elements

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
660
Weekly Downloads
188K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

gojs

JavaScript diagramming library for interactive flowcharts, org charts, design tools, planning tools, visual languages.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
38.2K
Last Commit
7d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-charts

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
19.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
doc

d3-org-chart

Highly customizable d3 org chart. Integrations available for Angular, React, Vue

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
289
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
20d ago

g2

📊 A highly interactive data-driven visualization grammar for statistical charts.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
421
Last Commit
3d ago

vis

⚠️ This project is not maintained anymore! Please go to https://github.com/visjs

(Apache-2.0 OR MIT)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
7.9K
Weekly Downloads
28.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
epc

easy-pie-chart

easy pie chart is a lightweight plugin to draw simple, animated pie charts for single values

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
12.5K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
dyg

dygraphs

Interactive visualizations of time series using JavaScript and the HTML canvas tag

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
9.2K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
eg

@syncfusion/ej2-gantt

Essential JS 2 Gantt Component

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit

d3.chart

A framework for creating reusable charts with d3.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
tec

techan

A visual, technical analysis and charting (Candlestick, OHLC, indicators) library built on D3.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
368
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rcd

radar-chart-d3

Simple radar chart in D3.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
413
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
5yrs ago
cj

chartnew.js

Simple HTML5 Charts using the canvas element

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
417
Weekly Downloads
81
Last Commit
1yr ago

epoch-charting

A general purpose, real-time visualization library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
6yrs ago

koto

A framework for building reusable components with d3.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
281
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
5yrs ago
cc

cake-chart

Interactive multi-layer pie chart

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
428
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago
scj

sunburst-chart-js

Sunburst chart javascript control which uses svg to render the chart.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
xch

xcharts

A D3-based library for building custom charts and graphs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit