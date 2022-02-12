Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Chart Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
chart.js
Simple HTML5 Charts using the <canvas> tag
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
56.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.9M
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
591
Top Feedback
51
Easy to Use
37
Performant
29
Great Documentation
echarts
Apache ECharts is a powerful, interactive charting and data visualization library for browser
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
49.7K
Weekly Downloads
295K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
171
Top Feedback
11
Great Documentation
11
Performant
9
Easy to Use
mermaid
Generation of diagram and flowchart from text in a similar manner as markdown
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40.5K
Weekly Downloads
147K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
58
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
3
Performant
apexcharts
📊 Interactive JavaScript Charts built on SVG
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.2K
Weekly Downloads
328K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
16
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Highly Customizable
@carbon/charts
📊 📈⠀Robust dataviz framework implemented using D3 & typescript
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
457
Weekly Downloads
29.8K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
billboard.js
📊 Re-usable, easy interface JavaScript chart library based on D3.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@senx/warpview
WarpView Elements for Warp 10
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
603
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
c3
📊 A D3-based reusable chart library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.2K
Weekly Downloads
88.1K
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
frappe-charts
Simple, responsive, modern SVG Charts with zero dependencies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14.1K
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
fusioncharts
FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Highly Customizable
dc
Multi-Dimensional charting built to work natively with crossfilter rendered with d3.js
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.3K
Weekly Downloads
17.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Performant
gto
gtop
System monitoring dashboard for terminal
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.9K
Weekly Downloads
415
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
frappe-gantt
Open Source Javascript Gantt
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
cha
chart
Event-based Charting Canvas API
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
vega-lite
A concise grammar of interactive graphics, built on Vega.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
249K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nvd3
A reusable charting library written in d3.js
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.1K
Weekly Downloads
46.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
diagram-js
A toolbox for displaying and modifying diagrams on the web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
39.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jointjs
JavaScript diagramming library
Save
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
19.5K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Bleeding Edge
chartjs-plugin-datalabels
Chart.js plugin to display labels on data elements
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
660
Weekly Downloads
188K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
gojs
JavaScript diagramming library for interactive flowcharts, org charts, design tools, planning tools, visual languages.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
38.2K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-charts
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
19.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
doc
d3-org-chart
Highly customizable d3 org chart. Integrations available for Angular, React, Vue
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
289
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
g2
📊 A highly interactive data-driven visualization grammar for statistical charts.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
421
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vis
⚠️ This project is not maintained anymore! Please go to https://github.com/visjs
Save
(Apache-2.0 OR MIT)
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
7.9K
Weekly Downloads
28.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
epc
easy-pie-chart
easy pie chart is a lightweight plugin to draw simple, animated pie charts for single values
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
12.5K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dyg
dygraphs
Interactive visualizations of time series using JavaScript and the HTML canvas tag
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
9.2K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
eg
@syncfusion/ej2-gantt
Essential JS 2 Gantt Component
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
d3.chart
A framework for creating reusable charts with d3.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tec
techan
A visual, technical analysis and charting (Candlestick, OHLC, indicators) library built on D3.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
368
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcd
radar-chart-d3
Simple radar chart in D3.js
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
413
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cj
chartnew.js
Simple HTML5 Charts using the canvas element
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
417
Weekly Downloads
81
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
epoch-charting
A general purpose, real-time visualization library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
koto
A framework for building reusable components with d3.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
281
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cc
cake-chart
Interactive multi-layer pie chart
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
428
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
scj
sunburst-chart-js
Sunburst chart javascript control which uses svg to render the chart.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
xch
xcharts
A D3-based library for building custom charts and graphs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package