10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Carousel Libraries

swiper

Most modern mobile touch slider with hardware accelerated transitions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
30.1K
Weekly Downloads
887K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
116
Top Feedback
33Great Documentation
25Easy to Use
15Performant
keen-slider

The touch slider carousel with the most native feeling

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
39.8K
Last Commit
23d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Performant
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use

@glidejs/glide

A dependency-free JavaScript ES6 slider and carousel. It’s lightweight, flexible and fast. Designed to slide. No less, no more

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
6.3K
Weekly Downloads
92K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Performant
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
tiny-slider

Vanilla javascript slider for all purposes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
48.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
slick-carousel

the last carousel you'll ever need

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27.3K
Weekly Downloads
637K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
72
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable

flickity

🍃 Touch, responsive, flickable carousels

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
103K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
siema

Siema - Lightweight and simple carousel in pure JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
12.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
jssor-slider

Touch swipe image slider/slideshow/gallery/carousel/banner mobile responsive bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
229
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

@splidejs/splide

Splide is a lightweight, flexible and accessible slider/carousel written in TypeScript. No dependencies, no Lighthouse errors.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
50.2K
Last Commit
17d ago
swipejs

Swipe is the most accurate touch slider. Support both React and Angular.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
906
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
blueimp-gallery

blueimp Gallery is a touch-enabled, responsive and customizable image & video gallery, carousel and lightbox, optimized for both mobile and desktop web browsers. It features swipe, mouse and keyboard navigation, transition effects, slideshow functionality, fullscreen support and on-demand content loading.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
14.8K
Last Commit
5mos ago

lory.js

☀ Touch enabled minimalistic slider written in vanilla JavaScript.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
slick-lightbox

[![CDNJS](https://img.shields.io/cdnjs/v/slick-lightbox.svg)](https://cdnjs.com/libraries/slick-lightbox)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
967
Last Commit
simple-slider

🎠 The 1kb JavaScript Carousel

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
588
Weekly Downloads
846
Last Commit
2yrs ago

scooch

A mobile-first JavaScript-driven content and image carousel

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
126
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
6yrs ago
sequencejs

The responsive CSS animation framework for creating unique sliders, presentations, banners, and other step-based applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
1yr ago
carousel-js

Easily implement a dynamic carousel using minimal javascript. Supports Meteor, AngularJS, React, Polymer and any CSS library, e.g. Bootstrap.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
5yrs ago
slick-lightbox-latest

A lightbox wrapper for Ken's amazing slick carousel.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
228
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
3yrs ago
pureslider

A lightweight, no-dependency image slider library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
190
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
tinycircleslider

A lightweight circular carousel for jQuery

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago