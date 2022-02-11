swiper
Most modern mobile touch slider with hardware accelerated transitions
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
keen-slider
The touch slider carousel with the most native feeling
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
@glidejs/glide
A dependency-free JavaScript ES6 slider and carousel. It’s lightweight, flexible and fast. Designed to slide. No less, no more
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
tiny-slider
Vanilla javascript slider for all purposes.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
Bundle Size (min+gzip)
12.6KB
slick-carousel
the last carousel you'll ever need
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
flickity
🍃 Touch, responsive, flickable carousels
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
siema
Siema - Lightweight and simple carousel in pure JavaScript
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
jssor-slider
Touch swipe image slider/slideshow/gallery/carousel/banner mobile responsive bootstrap
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
@splidejs/splide
Splide is a lightweight, flexible and accessible slider/carousel written in TypeScript. No dependencies, no Lighthouse errors.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
swipejs
Swipe is the most accurate touch slider. Support both React and Angular.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
blueimp-gallery
blueimp Gallery is a touch-enabled, responsive and customizable image & video gallery, carousel and lightbox, optimized for both mobile and desktop web browsers. It features swipe, mouse and keyboard navigation, transition effects, slideshow functionality, fullscreen support and on-demand content loading.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
lory.js
☀ Touch enabled minimalistic slider written in vanilla JavaScript.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
slick-lightbox
[![CDNJS](https://img.shields.io/cdnjs/v/slick-lightbox.svg)](https://cdnjs.com/libraries/slick-lightbox)
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
simple-slider
🎠 The 1kb JavaScript Carousel
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
scooch
A mobile-first JavaScript-driven content and image carousel
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
sequencejs
The responsive CSS animation framework for creating unique sliders, presentations, banners, and other step-based applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
carousel-js
Easily implement a dynamic carousel using minimal javascript. Supports Meteor, AngularJS, React, Polymer and any CSS library, e.g. Bootstrap.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
slick-lightbox-latest
A lightbox wrapper for Ken's amazing slick carousel.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
pureslider
A lightweight, no-dependency image slider library
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
tinycircleslider
A lightweight circular carousel for jQuery
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped