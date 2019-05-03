Categories
4 Best Vanilla JavaScript Captcha Libraries
svg-captcha
generate svg captcha in node
MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
Built-In
GitHub Stars 1.4K
1.4K
Weekly Downloads 11.1K
11.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
pep
puppeteer-extra-plugin-recaptcha
💯 Teach puppeteer new tricks through plugins.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
Built-In
GitHub Stars 3.6K
3.6K
Weekly Downloads 13.7K
13.7K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
trek-captcha
A Lightweight Pure JavaScript Captcha for Node.js. No C/C++, No ImageMagick, No Canvas.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars 403
403
Weekly Downloads 322
322
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cap
captchagen
Captcha generation for NodeJS
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars 169
169
Weekly Downloads 59
59
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
