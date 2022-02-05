Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Captcha API Libraries
2ca
2captcha
A wrapper around the 2captcha api
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
optiic
Optiic is an advanced text and image recognition API.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
185
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
2a
2captcha-api
A small wrapper for the 2captcha API
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
769
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ac
async-captcha
Automate the process of captcha solving for various services.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
155
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ia
imagetyperz-api
ImagetyperzAPI is a super easy to use bypass captcha API wrapper for imagetyperz.com captcha service
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aa
anticaptcha-async
Modern asynchronous JavaScript API client for Anticaptcha service
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ac
anti-captcha
anti-captcha.com Node.js support
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bc
bestcaptchasolver-client
bestcaptchasolver-javascript is a super easy to use bypass captcha JavaScript API wrapper for bestcaptchasolver.com captcha service
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rr
rucaptcha-resolver
RuCaptcha Resolver is designed to provide simple api for rucaptcha service
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
azc
azcaptcha
:robot: A simple & modern javascript wrapper for https://azcaptcha.com/ captcha solving API.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
9kw
9kw
9kw API Wrapper for nodejs
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sj
solvemedia.js
An (unofficial) JavaScript wrapper for the SolveMedia API.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
