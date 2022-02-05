openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Captcha API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

2ca

2captcha

A wrapper around the 2captcha api

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
9d ago

optiic

Optiic is an advanced text and image recognition API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
185
Last Commit
2mos ago
2a

2captcha-api

A small wrapper for the 2captcha API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
769
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ac

async-captcha

Automate the process of captcha solving for various services.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
155
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ia

imagetyperz-api

ImagetyperzAPI is a super easy to use bypass captcha API wrapper for imagetyperz.com captcha service

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
aa

anticaptcha-async

Modern asynchronous JavaScript API client for Anticaptcha service

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ac

anti-captcha

anti-captcha.com Node.js support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
6yrs ago
bc

bestcaptchasolver-client

bestcaptchasolver-javascript is a super easy to use bypass captcha JavaScript API wrapper for bestcaptchasolver.com captcha service

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
rr

rucaptcha-resolver

RuCaptcha Resolver is designed to provide simple api for rucaptcha service

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
6yrs ago
azc

azcaptcha

:robot: A simple & modern javascript wrapper for https://azcaptcha.com/ captcha solving API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
9kw

9kw

9kw API Wrapper for nodejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
sj

solvemedia.js

An (unofficial) JavaScript wrapper for the SolveMedia API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago