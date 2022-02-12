openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Canvas Libraries

chart.js

Simple HTML5 Charts using the <canvas> tag

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
56.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.9M
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
591
Top Feedback
51Easy to Use
37Performant
29Great Documentation
html2canvas

Screenshots with JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
25.4K
Weekly Downloads
897K
Last Commit
23d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
72
Top Feedback
2Buggy
signature_pad

HTML5 canvas based smooth signature drawing

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.8K
Weekly Downloads
241K
Last Commit
24d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

fabric

Javascript Canvas Library, SVG-to-Canvas (& canvas-to-SVG) Parser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21K
Weekly Downloads
96.4K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
31
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
8Easy to Use
8Highly Customizable

konva

Konva.js is an HTML5 Canvas JavaScript framework that extends the 2d context by enabling canvas interactivity for desktop and mobile applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.2K
Weekly Downloads
135K
Last Commit
25d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
x-data-spreadsheet

A web-based JavaScript（canvas） spreadsheet

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.2K
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Poor Documentation

pikaso

Seamless and headless HTML5 Canvas library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
156
Last Commit
21d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
dom-to-image

Generates an image from a DOM node using HTML5 canvas

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.2K
Weekly Downloads
101K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
chart

Event-based Charting Canvas API

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
9yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
ccapture.js

A library to capture canvas-based animations at a fixed framerate

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
331
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

canvg

Javascript SVG parser and renderer on Canvas

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
638K
Last Commit
6d ago
canvas-constructor

An ES6 utility for canvas with built-in functions and chained methods.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
9.2K
Last Commit
22d ago
zimjs

ZIM JavaScript Canvas Framework - Code Creativity! Interactive Media For All.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
308
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
13d ago