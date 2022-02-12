Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Canvas Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
chart.js
Simple HTML5 Charts using the <canvas> tag
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
56.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.9M
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
591
Top Feedback
51
Easy to Use
37
Performant
29
Great Documentation
htm
html2canvas
Screenshots with JavaScript
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25.4K
Weekly Downloads
897K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
72
Top Feedback
2
Buggy
sp
signature_pad
HTML5 canvas based smooth signature drawing
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.8K
Weekly Downloads
241K
Last Commit
24d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
fabric
Javascript Canvas Library, SVG-to-Canvas (& canvas-to-SVG) Parser
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21K
Weekly Downloads
96.4K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
31
Top Feedback
8
Great Documentation
8
Easy to Use
8
Highly Customizable
konva
Konva.js is an HTML5 Canvas JavaScript framework that extends the 2d context by enabling canvas interactivity for desktop and mobile applications.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.2K
Weekly Downloads
135K
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
xds
x-data-spreadsheet
A web-based JavaScript（canvas） spreadsheet
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.2K
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3
Poor Documentation
pikaso
Seamless and headless HTML5 Canvas library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
156
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
dti
dom-to-image
Generates an image from a DOM node using HTML5 canvas
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.2K
Weekly Downloads
101K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
cha
chart
Event-based Charting Canvas API
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
cj
ccapture.js
A library to capture canvas-based animations at a fixed framerate
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
331
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
canvg
Javascript SVG parser and renderer on Canvas
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
638K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cc
canvas-constructor
An ES6 utility for canvas with built-in functions and chained methods.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
9.2K
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
zim
zimjs
ZIM JavaScript Canvas Framework - Code Creativity! Interactive Media For All.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
308
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
223.5KB
Not Tree-Shakeable
