6 Best Vanilla JavaScript Camera Libraries

expo-camera

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

15.9K
37.7K
3d ago
4.6/ 5
7
6Easy to Use
6Performant
5Great Documentation

@uppy/screen-capture

The next open source file uploader for web browsers 🐶

25K
13.3K
3d ago

videojs-record

video.js plugin for recording audio/video/image files

1.2K
4.8K
6d ago

homebridge-camera-ffmpeg

Homebridge Plugin Providing FFmpeg-based Camera Support

891
2K
1mo ago
web

webcamjs

HTML5 Webcam Image Capture Library with Flash Fallback

2.4K
3.5K
2yrs ago
2Great Documentation
nw

node-webcam

Nodejs Cross Platform Webcam usage

155
347
1yr ago