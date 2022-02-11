Categories
6 Best Vanilla JavaScript Camera Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
expo-camera
An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
37.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
6
Easy to Use
6
Performant
5
Great Documentation
@uppy/screen-capture
The next open source file uploader for web browsers 🐶
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25K
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
videojs-record
video.js plugin for recording audio/video/image files
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
homebridge-camera-ffmpeg
Homebridge Plugin Providing FFmpeg-based Camera Support
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
891
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
web
webcamjs
HTML5 Webcam Image Capture Library with Flash Fallback
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
nw
node-webcam
Nodejs Cross Platform Webcam usage
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
155
Weekly Downloads
347
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
