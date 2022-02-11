openbase logo
Best Vanilla JavaScript Button Libraries

@material/button

Modular and customizable Material Design UI components for the web

TypeScript Icon
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
72.2K
Last Commit
3d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-buttons

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

TypeScript Icon
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
79.7K
Last Commit
6d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-splitbuttons

TypeScript Icon
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
71.7K
Last Commit
6d ago