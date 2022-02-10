openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Bundler Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

webpack

A bundler for javascript and friends. Packs many modules into a few bundled assets. Code Splitting allows for loading parts of the application on demand. Through "loaders", modules can be CommonJs, AMD, ES6 modules, CSS, Images, JSON, Coffeescript, LESS, ... and your custom stuff.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
60.4K
Weekly Downloads
20.5M
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
994
Top Feedback
92Highly Customizable
87Great Documentation
71Hard to Use

@babel/core

🐠 Babel is a compiler for writing next generation JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
40.4K
Weekly Downloads
38.6M
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
150
Top Feedback
13Great Documentation
11Easy to Use
9Performant
esb

esbuild

An extremely fast JavaScript and CSS bundler and minifier

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
30.4K
Weekly Downloads
3.1M
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
70
Top Feedback
21Performant
20Easy to Use
18Great Documentation

vite

Next generation frontend tooling. It's fast!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
37.4K
Weekly Downloads
485K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
123
Top Feedback
19Performant
17Great Documentation
15Bleeding Edge

rollup

Next-generation ES module bundler

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
21.2K
Weekly Downloads
6.6M
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
96
Top Feedback
22Easy to Use
19Great Documentation
16Performant

parcel-bundler

The zero configuration build tool for the web. 📦🚀

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40.2K
Weekly Downloads
109K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
133
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
4Performant

parcel

The zero configuration build tool for the web. 📦🚀

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40.2K
Weekly Downloads
103K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
38
Top Feedback
30Easy to Use
24Performant
22Great Documentation

snowpack

ESM-powered frontend build tool. Instant, lightweight, unbundled development. ✌️

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
19.7K
Weekly Downloads
30.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
43
Top Feedback
8Easy to Use
8Performant
6Bleeding Edge
mic

microbundle

📦 Zero-configuration bundler for tiny modules.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.7K
Weekly Downloads
38.7K
Last Commit
25d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
3Performant

fuse-box

A blazing fast js bundler/loader with a comprehensive API 🔥

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
6
Top Feedback
3Performant
2Great Documentation

lasso

Advanced JavaScript module bundler, asset pipeline and optimizer

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
567
Weekly Downloads
812
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

scss-bundle

Bundling SCSS files to one bundled file.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
19.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
poi

poi

A zero-config bundler for JavaScript applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Slow

@carbon/bundler

A design system built by IBM

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3d ago

reat

An npm package that holds a spot.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
4mos ago