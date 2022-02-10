webpack
A bundler for javascript and friends. Packs many modules into a few bundled assets. Code Splitting allows for loading parts of the application on demand. Through "loaders", modules can be CommonJs, AMD, ES6 modules, CSS, Images, JSON, Coffeescript, LESS, ... and your custom stuff.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
@babel/core
🐠 Babel is a compiler for writing next generation JavaScript.
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
esbuild
An extremely fast JavaScript and CSS bundler and minifier
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
vite
Next generation frontend tooling. It's fast!
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
rollup
Next-generation ES module bundler
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
parcel-bundler
The zero configuration build tool for the web. 📦🚀
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
parcel
The zero configuration build tool for the web. 📦🚀
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
snowpack
ESM-powered frontend build tool. Instant, lightweight, unbundled development. ✌️
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
microbundle
📦 Zero-configuration bundler for tiny modules.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
fuse-box
A blazing fast js bundler/loader with a comprehensive API 🔥
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
lasso
Advanced JavaScript module bundler, asset pipeline and optimizer
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
scss-bundle
Bundling SCSS files to one bundled file.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
poi
A zero-config bundler for JavaScript applications.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
@carbon/bundler
A design system built by IBM
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
reat
An npm package that holds a spot.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped