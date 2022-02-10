Categories
5 Best Vanilla JavaScript Build Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
electron-builder
A complete solution to package and build a ready for distribution Electron app with “auto update” support out of the box
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.8K
Weekly Downloads
234K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
12
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Performant
1
Easy to Use
gulp
A toolkit to automate & enhance your workflow
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.5M
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
201
Top Feedback
13
Great Documentation
11
Easy to Use
11
Highly Customizable
suc
sucrase
Super-fast alternative to Babel for when you can target modern JS runtimes
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.5K
Weekly Downloads
272K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nexe
🎉 create a single executable out of your node.js apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.7K
Weekly Downloads
11.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rul
resolve-url-loader
Webpack loader that resolves relative paths in url() statements based on the original source file
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
531
Weekly Downloads
5.5M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
