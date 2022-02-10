openbase logo
5 Best Vanilla JavaScript Build Libraries

electron-builder

A complete solution to package and build a ready for distribution Electron app with “auto update” support out of the box

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.8K
Weekly Downloads
234K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
12
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Performant
1Easy to Use

gulp

A toolkit to automate & enhance your workflow

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.5M
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
201
Top Feedback
13Great Documentation
11Easy to Use
11Highly Customizable
sucrase

Super-fast alternative to Babel for when you can target modern JS runtimes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.5K
Weekly Downloads
272K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

nexe

🎉 create a single executable out of your node.js apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.7K
Weekly Downloads
11.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
resolve-url-loader

Webpack loader that resolves relative paths in url() statements based on the original source file

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
531
Weekly Downloads
5.5M
Last Commit
1mo ago