9 Best Vanilla JavaScript Browser History Libraries

history

Manage session history with JavaScript

TypeScript
7.6K
10.1M
10d ago
4.0/ 5
4
historyjs

History.js gracefully supports the HTML5 History/State APIs (pushState, replaceState, onPopState) in all browsers. Including continued support for data, titles, replaceState. Supports jQuery, MooTools and Prototype. For HTML5 browsers this means that you can modify the URL directly, without needing to use hashes anymore. For HTML4 browsers it will revert back to using the old onhashchange functionality.

TypeScript
10.8K
1.4K
2yrs ago
5.0/ 5
3
hasher

Browser history manager for rich media websites

TypeScript
496
13K
8yrs ago
html5-history-api

HTML5 History API expansion for browsers not supporting pushState, replaceState

TypeScript
1K
3.2K
1yr ago

history-plus

Manage session history with JavaScript

TypeScript
7.6K
6
10d ago
location-history

Lightweight browser location history abstraction

TypeScript
69
144
2yrs ago

nanohistory

Small browser history library

TypeScript
14
30
5yrs ago

bem-history

BEM wrap for History API

TypeScript
22
20
4yrs ago
istalk

👻 Don't pollute your browser history. Stalk Instagram users from the command line!

TypeScript
3
8
3yrs ago