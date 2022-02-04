Categories
9 Best Vanilla JavaScript Browser History Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
history
Manage session history with JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.6K
Weekly Downloads
10.1M
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
2
Poor Documentation
historyjs
History.js gracefully supports the HTML5 History/State APIs (pushState, replaceState, onPopState) in all browsers. Including continued support for data, titles, replaceState. Supports jQuery, MooTools and Prototype. For HTML5 browsers this means that you can modify the URL directly, without needing to use hashes anymore. For HTML4 browsers it will revert back to using the old onhashchange functionality.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
has
hasher
Browser history manager for rich media websites
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
496
Weekly Downloads
13K
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hha
html5-history-api
HTML5 History API expansion for browsers not supporting pushState, replaceState
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
history-plus
Manage session history with JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.6K
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lh
location-history
Lightweight browser location history abstraction
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
144
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nanohistory
Small browser history library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bem-history
BEM wrap for History API
Save
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ist
istalk
👻 Don't pollute your browser history. Stalk Instagram users from the command line!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
