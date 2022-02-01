openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

4 Best Vanilla JavaScript Box API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

@box/cli

A command line interface for interacting with the Box API.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
144
Weekly Downloads
117
Last Commit
13d ago

filefog

A thin cloud-service agnostic wrapper/interface to access and execute file operations in Node

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
101
Last Commit
6yrs ago

filefog-box

box.net provider for filefog

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago
box

boxsdk

an SDK for BOX, to be used with node.

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago