5 Best Vanilla JavaScript Blur Effect Libraries

focus-within-polyfill

Small vanilla javascript that feature detect the :focus-within pseudo selector and polyfills it with a standard css class if necessary.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
29.7K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
stackblur-canvas

Fast and almost Gaussian blur

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
791K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant

postcss-focus-visible

Use the :focus-visible pseudo-selector in CSS

CC0-1.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
6.2M
Last Commit
2mos ago

glur

Fast gaussian blur in pure JavaScript via IIR filer

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
431K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
bounty

Javascript and SVG odometer effect library with motion blur

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
772
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago