5 Best Vanilla JavaScript Blur Effect Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
fwp
focus-within-polyfill
Small vanilla javascript that feature detect the :focus-within pseudo selector and polyfills it with a standard css class if necessary.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
29.7K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
sc
stackblur-canvas
Fast and almost Gaussian blur
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
791K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
postcss-focus-visible
Use the :focus-visible pseudo-selector in CSS
Save
CC0-1.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
6.2M
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
glur
Fast gaussian blur in pure JavaScript via IIR filer
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
431K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bou
bounty
Javascript and SVG odometer effect library with motion blur
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
772
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
