9 Best Vanilla JavaScript Blogging Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
gatsby-starter-blog
Gatsby starter for creating a blog
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@shaai/core
Shaai's mono-repo library
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hcr
hexo-compat-report
Renders an MDN compatibility table on your hexo page.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
harmonic
The next static site generator
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
285
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sb
simple-blog
A simple blogging platform built on Node.js that doesn't need user sessions.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Abandoned
dor
dory
Dory is a responsive, universal, GitHub collaborated blogging platform built on React and powered by Express. By combining awesome features such as automatic RSS generation, HTML5 offline support, push notifications, with a powerful development environment using hot reloading, SASS and Markdown, Dory allows developers to quickly dive into the depths of blogging.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gho
ghournal
A commandline based blog engine for static sites
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fli
flipflop
ezmode geek blogging, like wearing sandals
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gj
generator-jekyllstarter
Yeoman generator for Jekyll Starter project
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
