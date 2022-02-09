openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

9 Best Vanilla JavaScript Blogging Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

gatsby-starter-blog

Gatsby starter for creating a blog

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@shaai/core

Shaai's mono-repo library

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
8mos ago
hcr

hexo-compat-report

Renders an MDN compatibility table on your hexo page.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5mos ago

harmonic

The next static site generator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
285
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
6yrs ago
sb

simple-blog

A simple blogging platform built on Node.js that doesn't need user sessions.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8yrs ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Abandoned
dor

dory

Dory is a responsive, universal, GitHub collaborated blogging platform built on React and powered by Express. By combining awesome features such as automatic RSS generation, HTML5 offline support, push notifications, with a powerful development environment using hot reloading, SASS and Markdown, Dory allows developers to quickly dive into the depths of blogging.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
gho

ghournal

A commandline based blog engine for static sites

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
fli

flipflop

ezmode geek blogging, like wearing sandals

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
gj

generator-jekyllstarter

Yeoman generator for Jekyll Starter project

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago