10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Bitcoin API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
bitcoinjs-lib
A javascript Bitcoin library for node.js and browsers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.5K
Weekly Downloads
48.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
bip39
JavaScript implementation of Bitcoin BIP39: Mnemonic code for generating deterministic keys
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
758
Weekly Downloads
221K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
bitcore
A full stack for bitcoin and blockchain-based applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
bitcore-lib
A full stack for bitcoin and blockchain-based applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
42.4K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
bitcore-lib-cash
A full stack for bitcoin and blockchain-based applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
5.3K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ledgerhq/hw-app-btc
Ledger's JavaScript libraries
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
521
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
bip44-constants
This package provides BIP44 coin constants as found here: https://github.com/satoshilabs/slips/blob/master/slip-0044.md
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bech32
Bech32 encoding / decoding
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
413K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bip32
A BIP32 compatible library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
108K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bs58check
A straight forward implementation of base58check extending upon bs58.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
436K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bsv
Bitcoin SV javascript library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
178
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
wif
Bitcoin Wallet Import Format JS encoding/decoding module
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
108K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bav
bitcoin-address-validation
Validate any Bitcoin address - Bech32, P2SH and P2PKH
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
8.6K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
bs58
Base58 encoding/decoding for Bitcoin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
150
Weekly Downloads
584K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
merkle-lib
A performance conscious library for merkle root and tree calculations.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
47.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bip38
BIP38 is a standard process to encrypt Bitcoin and crypto currency private keys that is less susceptible to brute force attacks thus protecting the user.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bip66
Strict DER signatures
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
165K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
scryptsy
Scrypt KDF is used for BIP38 (encryption of private keys) and proof of work for some crypto currencies.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
139K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bigi
JavaScript Big Integer library based upon Tom Wu's work.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
79.9K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
varuint-bitcoin
encode/decode number as bitcoin variable length integer https://en.bitcoin.it/wiki/Protocol_documentation#Variable_length_integer
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
58.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
coininfo
JavaScript component for crypto currency specific information.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pushdata-bitcoin
encode/decode number as bitcoin pushdata integer
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
48.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hdkey
JavaScript component for Bitcoin hierarchical deterministic keys (BIP32)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
158
Weekly Downloads
43.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bitcoind-rpc
A client library to connect to Bitcoin Core RPC in JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
651
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bitcore-mnemonic
BIP39 Mnemonics implemented for Bitcore
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
145
Weekly Downloads
30K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
coinstring
DEPRECATED - Create and parse crypto currency addresses and wallet import formats.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
19.9K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
keybase-ecurve
JavaScript component for Eliptical Curve Cryptography
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
10K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bp
bip32-path
Bitcoin BIP32 ('HD Wallet') path helpers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lnd-async
Lightning Network Daemon gRPC async client
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bc
bitcoin-core
A modern Bitcoin Core REST and RPC client.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bas
base58check
Base58Check encoding / decoding
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sb
satoshi-bitcoin
Convert precisely between Satoshi and Bitcoin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
coinbase
DEPRECATED — The official Node.js library for the Coinbase API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
359
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
coinselect
An unspent transaction output (UTXO) selection module for bitcoin.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bloom-filter
A JavaScript bloom filter suitable for use in Bitcoin Connection Bloom Filtering
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
coinkey
JavaScript component for private keys, public keys, and addresess for crypto currencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
116
Weekly Downloads
808
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cryptocompare
CryptoCompare JavaScript API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
225
Weekly Downloads
748
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
crypto-hashing
JavaScript hashing libraries wrapped up into one module. Compatible with Node and the browser.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
675
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bitcore-explorers
Blockchain APIs for bitcore
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
314
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bit
bitcoinaverage
Official library of BitcoinAverage API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
312
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bit
bitstamp
Bitstamp REST API wrapper
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
189
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bp
bitcoin-protocol
🔣 Bitcoin network protocol streams
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
176
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bitcoin-exchange-client
Bitcoin Exchange base classes, use with e.g. coinify-exchange-client
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
159
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
bit
bitx
A simple Node.js wrapper for the BitX API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
150
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bitcore-p2p
Interface to the bitcoin P2P network for bitcore
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
blt
bitcoin-live-transactions
Get all bitcoin transactions real time over socket.io from insight servers online
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
shapeshift.io
A JavaScript component for the crypto currency buying and selling shapeshift.io service.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
brp
bitcoin-receive-payments
One of the Modules used for the Bitcoin Widget at
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
blockstack-keychain
A keychain library for managing private + public keys
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
met
metaversejs
Metaverse blockchain library
Save
LGPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
