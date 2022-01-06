openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Bitcoin API Libraries

bitcoinjs-lib

A javascript Bitcoin library for node.js and browsers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.5K
Weekly Downloads
48.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
7
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

bip39

JavaScript implementation of Bitcoin BIP39: Mnemonic code for generating deterministic keys

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
758
Weekly Downloads
221K
Last Commit
23d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

bitcore

A full stack for bitcoin and blockchain-based applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

bitcore-lib

A full stack for bitcoin and blockchain-based applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
42.4K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

bitcore-lib-cash

A full stack for bitcoin and blockchain-based applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
5.3K
Last Commit
5d ago

@ledgerhq/hw-app-btc

Ledger's JavaScript libraries

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
521
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
7d ago

bip44-constants

This package provides BIP44 coin constants as found here: https://github.com/satoshilabs/slips/blob/master/slip-0044.md

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
4d ago

bech32

Bech32 encoding / decoding

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
413K
Last Commit
10mos ago

bip32

A BIP32 compatible library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
108K
Last Commit
3mos ago

bs58check

A straight forward implementation of base58check extending upon bs58.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
436K
Last Commit
3d ago

bsv

Bitcoin SV javascript library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
178
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
8mos ago

wif

Bitcoin Wallet Import Format JS encoding/decoding module

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
108K
Last Commit
3d ago
bav

bitcoin-address-validation

Validate any Bitcoin address - Bech32, P2SH and P2PKH

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
8.6K
Last Commit
21d ago

bs58

Base58 encoding/decoding for Bitcoin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
150
Weekly Downloads
584K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

merkle-lib

A performance conscious library for merkle root and tree calculations.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
47.1K
Last Commit
3d ago

bip38

BIP38 is a standard process to encrypt Bitcoin and crypto currency private keys that is less susceptible to brute force attacks thus protecting the user.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
3d ago

bip66

Strict DER signatures

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
165K
Last Commit
5yrs ago

scryptsy

Scrypt KDF is used for BIP38 (encryption of private keys) and proof of work for some crypto currencies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
139K
Last Commit
1yr ago

bigi

JavaScript Big Integer library based upon Tom Wu's work.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
79.9K
Last Commit
5yrs ago

varuint-bitcoin

encode/decode number as bitcoin variable length integer https://en.bitcoin.it/wiki/Protocol_documentation#Variable_length_integer

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
58.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

coininfo

JavaScript component for crypto currency specific information.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago

pushdata-bitcoin

encode/decode number as bitcoin pushdata integer

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
48.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago

hdkey

JavaScript component for Bitcoin hierarchical deterministic keys (BIP32)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
158
Weekly Downloads
43.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

bitcoind-rpc

A client library to connect to Bitcoin Core RPC in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
651
Last Commit
4mos ago

bitcore-mnemonic

BIP39 Mnemonics implemented for Bitcore

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
145
Weekly Downloads
30K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

coinstring

DEPRECATED - Create and parse crypto currency addresses and wallet import formats.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
19.9K
Last Commit
6yrs ago

keybase-ecurve

JavaScript component for Eliptical Curve Cryptography

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
10K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
bp

bip32-path

Bitcoin BIP32 ('HD Wallet') path helpers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
6yrs ago

lnd-async

Lightning Network Daemon gRPC async client

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
5mos ago
bc

bitcoin-core

A modern Bitcoin Core REST and RPC client.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
bas

base58check

Base58Check encoding / decoding

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
sb

satoshi-bitcoin

Convert precisely between Satoshi and Bitcoin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
9mos ago

coinbase

DEPRECATED — The official Node.js library for the Coinbase API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
359
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

coinselect

An unspent transaction output (UTXO) selection module for bitcoin.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

bloom-filter

A JavaScript bloom filter suitable for use in Bitcoin Connection Bloom Filtering

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

coinkey

JavaScript component for private keys, public keys, and addresess for crypto currencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
116
Weekly Downloads
808
Last Commit
4yrs ago

cryptocompare

CryptoCompare JavaScript API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
225
Weekly Downloads
748
Last Commit
3yrs ago

crypto-hashing

JavaScript hashing libraries wrapped up into one module. Compatible with Node and the browser.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
675
Last Commit
6yrs ago

bitcore-explorers

Blockchain APIs for bitcore

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
314
Last Commit
5yrs ago
bit

bitcoinaverage

Official library of BitcoinAverage API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
312
Last Commit
bit

bitstamp

Bitstamp REST API wrapper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
189
Last Commit
4yrs ago
bp

bitcoin-protocol

🔣 Bitcoin network protocol streams

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
176
Last Commit
3yrs ago

bitcoin-exchange-client

Bitcoin Exchange base classes, use with e.g. coinify-exchange-client

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
159
Last Commit
4yrs ago
bit

bitx

A simple Node.js wrapper for the BitX API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
150
Last Commit
4yrs ago

bitcore-p2p

Interface to the bitcoin P2P network for bitcore

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
4yrs ago
blt

bitcoin-live-transactions

Get all bitcoin transactions real time over socket.io from insight servers online

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
4yrs ago

shapeshift.io

A JavaScript component for the crypto currency buying and selling shapeshift.io service.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
4yrs ago
brp

bitcoin-receive-payments

One of the Modules used for the Bitcoin Widget at

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
4yrs ago

blockstack-keychain

A keychain library for managing private + public keys

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
5yrs ago
met

metaversejs

Metaverse blockchain library

LGPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago