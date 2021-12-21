openbase logo
8 Best Vanilla JavaScript Benchmarking Libraries

ben

benny

A dead simple benchmarking framework for JS/TS libs

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
503
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant

benchmark

A benchmarking library. As used on jsPerf.com.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
171K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use
1Slow

@thi.ng/bench

⛱ Broadly scoped ecosystem & mono-repository of 160+ TypeScript projects for functional, data driven development

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Performant

@probe.gl/bench

A performance instrumentation logging library for Uber frameworks

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
489
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
loo

loopbench

Benchmark your event loop

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
11K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
mat

matcha

A caffeine driven, simplistic approach to benchmarking.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
550
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
dyb

do-you-bench

Simple interactive http[s] benchmarking tool

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
10mos ago
ast

astrobench

Library for JavaScript benchmarks based on Benchmark.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago