8 Best Vanilla JavaScript Benchmarking Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ben
benny
A dead simple benchmarking framework for JS/TS libs
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
503
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
benchmark
A benchmarking library. As used on jsPerf.com.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
171K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Poor Documentation
1
Hard to Use
1
Slow
@thi.ng/bench
⛱ Broadly scoped ecosystem & mono-repository of 160+ TypeScript projects for functional, data driven development
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Performant
@probe.gl/bench
A performance instrumentation logging library for Uber frameworks
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
489
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
loo
loopbench
Benchmark your event loop
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
11K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mat
matcha
A caffeine driven, simplistic approach to benchmarking.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
550
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dyb
do-you-bench
Simple interactive http[s] benchmarking tool
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ast
astrobench
Library for JavaScript benchmarks based on Benchmark.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
