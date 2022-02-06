openbase logo
8 Best Vanilla JavaScript Barcode Generator Libraries

@zxing/library

Multi-format 1D/2D barcode image processing library, usable in JavaScript ecosystem.

1.4K
74.2K
8d ago
5.0/ 5
1Easy to Use
1Performant
jsbarcode

Barcode generation library written in JavaScript that works in both the browser and on Node.js

4.3K
138K
6mos ago
4.0/ 5
1Easy to Use
bwip-js

Barcode Writer in Pure JavaScript

1.4K
42.5K
6mos ago
4.0/ 5
1Great Documentation

@syncfusion/ej2-barcode-generator

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

286
4.2K
6d ago
pdf417-generator

PDF417 HUB3 2D barcode generator for browser and Node

29
829
5mos ago
bitgener

A lightweight and zero-dependencies pure Node.js barcode generator.

8
73
8mos ago
io-barcode

Isomorphic barcode generation for Node and browsers

27
362
6yrs ago
riot-barcode

riot-barcode is a simple barcode generator for riotjs by using JsBarcode library.

0
7
1yr ago