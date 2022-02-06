Categories
8 Best Vanilla JavaScript Barcode Generator Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@zxing/library
Multi-format 1D/2D barcode image processing library, usable in JavaScript ecosystem.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
74.2K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
97.5KB
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
jsb
jsbarcode
Barcode generation library written in JavaScript that works in both the browser and on Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
138K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
bj
bwip-js
Barcode Writer in Pure JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
42.5K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
@syncfusion/ej2-barcode-generator
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
pg
pdf417-generator
PDF417 HUB3 2D barcode generator for browser and Node
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
829
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bit
bitgener
A lightweight and zero-dependencies pure Node.js barcode generator.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
73
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ib
io-barcode
Isomorphic barcode generation for Node and browsers
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
362
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rb
riot-barcode
riot-barcode is a simple barcode generator for riotjs by using JsBarcode library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
