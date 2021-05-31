openbase logo
4 Best Vanilla JavaScript Backblaze API Libraries

Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage API Client. Implements all of the B2 Cloud Storage APIs, with helper methods for uploading files.

32
31
8mos ago
backblaze

An unofficial package to easily deal with Backblaze API on Node.js

12
13
6mos ago
easy-backblaze

The absolute simplest way possible to make Backblaze B2 API calls.

11
47
4yrs ago
solid-bucket

A universal API for Cloud Storage providers. Supports: Amazon AWS S3, Backblaze B2, Microsoft Azure Blob, DigitalOcean Spaces, Rackspace Cloud Storage, Wasabi Object Storage and any S3-Compatible cloud storage or Folder (e.g NAS)

30
