4 Best Vanilla JavaScript Backblaze API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
b2-cloud-storage
Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage API Client. Implements all of the B2 Cloud Storage APIs, with helper methods for uploading files.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bac
backblaze
An unofficial package to easily deal with Backblaze API on Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eb
easy-backblaze
The absolute simplest way possible to make Backblaze B2 API calls.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sb
solid-bucket
A universal API for Cloud Storage providers. Supports: Amazon AWS S3, Backblaze B2, Microsoft Azure Blob, DigitalOcean Spaces, Rackspace Cloud Storage, Wasabi Object Storage and any S3-Compatible cloud storage or Folder (e.g NAS)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
