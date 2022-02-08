openbase logo
7 Best Vanilla JavaScript Avatar Libraries

@syncfusion/ej2-layouts

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
22.4K
Last Commit
6d ago
jde

jdenticon

Javascript library for generating identicons. Running in the browser and on Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
17.2K
Last Commit
6mos ago
na

ngx-avatar

Universal avatar component for angular 2+ applications makes it possible to fetch / generate avatar from different sources

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
229
Weekly Downloads
14.6K
Last Commit
10mos ago
ai

avatar-initials

Library for showing Gravatars or generating user avatars.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
195
Weekly Downloads
772
Last Commit
8mos ago
jg

js-gravatar

A generic library to fetch users gravatar image or generate a custom one if none is found.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
483
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ca

cartoon-avatar

A library to generate cartoon style avatar URLs in Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
260
Last Commit
1yr ago
uas

ui-avatar-svg

Generate SVG avatars with user initials in pure JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
76
Last Commit