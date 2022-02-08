Categories
7 Best Vanilla JavaScript Avatar Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@syncfusion/ej2-layouts
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
22.4K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
jde
jdenticon
Javascript library for generating identicons. Running in the browser and on Node.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
17.2K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
na
ngx-avatar
Universal avatar component for angular 2+ applications makes it possible to fetch / generate avatar from different sources
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
229
Weekly Downloads
14.6K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ai
avatar-initials
Library for showing Gravatars or generating user avatars.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
195
Weekly Downloads
772
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
jg
js-gravatar
A generic library to fetch users gravatar image or generate a custom one if none is found.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
483
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ca
cartoon-avatar
A library to generate cartoon style avatar URLs in Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
260
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
uas
ui-avatar-svg
Generate SVG avatars with user initials in pure JS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
76
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
