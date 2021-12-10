openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Autocomplete Libraries

@tarekraafat/autocomplete.js

Simple autocomplete pure vanilla Javascript library.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
19K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

algoliasearch

⚡️ A fully-featured and blazing-fast JavaScript API client to interact with Algolia.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
785K
Last Commit
17d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Performant
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use

places.js

🌐 Turn any <input> into an address autocomplete

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
24.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
cleave.js

Format input text content when you are typing...

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17.2K
Weekly Downloads
196K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
12
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

typeahead.js

typeahead.js is a fast and fully-featured autocomplete library

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16.4K
Weekly Downloads
47.7K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
16
Top Feedback

chosen-js

Deprecated - Chosen is a library for making long, unwieldy select boxes more friendly.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22.1K
Weekly Downloads
47.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
11
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

autocomplete.js

🔮 Fast and full-featured autocomplete library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
120K
Last Commit
4d ago

@algolia/autocomplete-js

🔮 Fast and full-featured autocomplete library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
20.8K
Last Commit
4d ago

corejs-typeahead

typeahead.js is a fast and fully-featured autocomplete library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
922
Weekly Downloads
40.2K
Last Commit
5mos ago
sifter

A library for textually searching arrays and hashes of objects by property (or multiple properties). Designed specifically for autocomplete.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
59.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

devbridge-autocomplete

Ajax Autocomplete for jQuery allows you to easily create autocomplete/autosuggest boxes for text input fields

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
aj

at.js

Add Github like mentions autocomplete to your application.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
selectivity

Modular and light-weight selection library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
horsey

🐴 Progressive and customizable autocomplete component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
86
Last Commit
5yrs ago

autocomplete-plus

View and insert possible completions in the editor while typing

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
956
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1mo ago