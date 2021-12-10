Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Autocomplete Libraries
aj
@tarekraafat/autocomplete.js
Simple autocomplete pure vanilla Javascript library.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
19K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
algoliasearch
⚡️ A fully-featured and blazing-fast JavaScript API client to interact with Algolia.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
785K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3
Performant
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
places.js
🌐 Turn any <input> into an address autocomplete
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
24.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
cj
cleave.js
Format input text content when you are typing...
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17.2K
Weekly Downloads
196K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
12
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
typeahead.js
typeahead.js is a fast and fully-featured autocomplete library
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16.4K
Weekly Downloads
47.7K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
16
Top Feedback
chosen-js
Deprecated - Chosen is a library for making long, unwieldy select boxes more friendly.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22.1K
Weekly Downloads
47.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
11
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
autocomplete.js
🔮 Fast and full-featured autocomplete library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
120K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@algolia/autocomplete-js
🔮 Fast and full-featured autocomplete library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
20.8K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
corejs-typeahead
typeahead.js is a fast and fully-featured autocomplete library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
922
Weekly Downloads
40.2K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sif
sifter
A library for textually searching arrays and hashes of objects by property (or multiple properties). Designed specifically for autocomplete.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
59.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
devbridge-autocomplete
Ajax Autocomplete for jQuery allows you to easily create autocomplete/autosuggest boxes for text input fields
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aj
at.js
Add Github like mentions autocomplete to your application.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sel
selectivity
Modular and light-weight selection library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hor
horsey
🐴 Progressive and customizable autocomplete component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
86
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
autocomplete-plus
View and insert possible completions in the editor while typing
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
956
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
