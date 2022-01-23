howler
Javascript audio library for the modern web.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
openplayerjs
Lightweight HTML5 video/audio player with smooth controls and ability to play VAST/VPAID/VMAP ads
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
waveform-playlist
Multitrack Web Audio editor and player with canvas waveform preview. Set cues, fades and shift multiple tracks in time. Record audio tracks or provide audio annotations. Export your mix to AudioBuffer or WAV! Project inspired by Audacity.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
amplitudejs
AmplitudeJS: Open Source HTML5 Web Audio Library. Design your web audio player, the way you want. No dependencies required.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
mediaelement
HTML5 <audio> or <video> player with support for MP4, WebM, and MP3 as well as HLS, Dash, YouTube, Facebook, SoundCloud and others with a common HTML5 MediaElement API, enabling a consistent UI in all browsers.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
jplayer
jPlayer : HTML5 Audio & Video for jQuery
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
mediaplayer
A tiny, totally cross browser, accessible, fully customizable media player
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
audio5
The HTML5 Audio Compatibility Layer
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
web-audio-player
a cross-browser WebAudio player
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
audio-player
Client-side HTML5 audio player
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
paper-audio-player
A custom audio player with paper material style
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped