10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Audio Player Libraries

howler

Javascript audio library for the modern web.

openplayerjs

Lightweight HTML5 video/audio player with smooth controls and ability to play VAST/VPAID/VMAP ads

wp

waveform-playlist

Multitrack Web Audio editor and player with canvas waveform preview. Set cues, fades and shift multiple tracks in time. Record audio tracks or provide audio annotations. Export your mix to AudioBuffer or WAV! Project inspired by Audacity.

amplitudejs

AmplitudeJS: Open Source HTML5 Web Audio Library. Design your web audio player, the way you want. No dependencies required.

mediaelement

HTML5 <audio> or <video> player with support for MP4, WebM, and MP3 as well as HLS, Dash, YouTube, Facebook, SoundCloud and others with a common HTML5 MediaElement API, enabling a consistent UI in all browsers.

jplayer

jPlayer : HTML5 Audio & Video for jQuery

mediaplayer

A tiny, totally cross browser, accessible, fully customizable media player

audio5

The HTML5 Audio Compatibility Layer

web-audio-player

a cross-browser WebAudio player

audio-player

Client-side HTML5 audio player

paper-audio-player

A custom audio player with paper material style

