4 Best Vanilla JavaScript Async Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
asy
async
Async utilities for node and the browser
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27.5K
Weekly Downloads
53.6M
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
149
Top Feedback
20
Great Documentation
19
Easy to Use
12
Performant
pl
p-limit
Run multiple promise-returning & async functions with limited concurrency
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
867
Weekly Downloads
70.8M
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
when
A solid, fast Promises/A+ and when() implementation, plus other async goodies.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
1.6M
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
con
contra
🏄♂️ Asynchronous flow control with a functional taste to it
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
766
Weekly Downloads
208K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
