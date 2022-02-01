openbase logo
4 Best Vanilla JavaScript Async Libraries

asy

async

Async utilities for node and the browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27.5K
Weekly Downloads
53.6M
Last Commit
13d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
149
Top Feedback
20Great Documentation
19Easy to Use
12Performant
pl

p-limit

Run multiple promise-returning & async functions with limited concurrency

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
867
Weekly Downloads
70.8M
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use

when

A solid, fast Promises/A+ and when() implementation, plus other async goodies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
1.6M
Last Commit
5yrs ago
con

contra

🏄‍♂️ Asynchronous flow control with a functional taste to it

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
766
Weekly Downloads
208K
Last Commit
6yrs ago