10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Assertion Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
chai

BDD / TDD assertion framework for node.js and the browser that can be paired with any testing framework.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.5K
Weekly Downloads
5M
Last Commit
19d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
26
Top Feedback
18Easy to Use
15Great Documentation
12Performant

enzyme

JavaScript Testing utilities for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19.8K
Weekly Downloads
2.3M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
45
Top Feedback
13Easy to Use
11Great Documentation
2Performant

assert

Node.js's require('assert') for all engines

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
267
Weekly Downloads
14M
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
zora

Lightest, yet Fastest Javascript test runner for nodejs and browsers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
440
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
14d ago

unexpected

Unexpected - the extensible BDD assertion toolkit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
363
Weekly Downloads
11.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
chai-dom

DOM assertions for the Chai assertion library using vanilla JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
59.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago

power-assert

Power Assert in JavaScript. Provides descriptive assertion messages through standard assert interface. No API is the best API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
185K
Last Commit
6mos ago
chai-immutable

Chai assertions for Facebook's Immutable library for JavaScript collections

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
160
Weekly Downloads
23.3K
Last Commit
9mos ago

expect.js

Minimalistic BDD-style assertions for Node.JS and the browser.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
94.9K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
nightwatch-custom-commands-assertions

Nightwatch.js custom commands and assertions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
10mos ago