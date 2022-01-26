Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Assertion Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
chai
BDD / TDD assertion framework for node.js and the browser that can be paired with any testing framework.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.5K
Weekly Downloads
5M
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
26
Top Feedback
18
Easy to Use
15
Great Documentation
12
Performant
enzyme
JavaScript Testing utilities for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19.8K
Weekly Downloads
2.3M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
45
Top Feedback
13
Easy to Use
11
Great Documentation
2
Performant
assert
Node.js's require('assert') for all engines
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
267
Weekly Downloads
14M
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
zor
zora
Lightest, yet Fastest Javascript test runner for nodejs and browsers
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
440
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
unexpected
Unexpected - the extensible BDD assertion toolkit
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
363
Weekly Downloads
11.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cd
chai-dom
DOM assertions for the Chai assertion library using vanilla JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
59.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
power-assert
Power Assert in JavaScript. Provides descriptive assertion messages through standard assert interface. No API is the best API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
185K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ci
chai-immutable
Chai assertions for Facebook's Immutable library for JavaScript collections
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
160
Weekly Downloads
23.3K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
expect.js
Minimalistic BDD-style assertions for Node.JS and the browser.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
94.9K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ncc
nightwatch-custom-commands-assertions
Nightwatch.js custom commands and assertions
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
