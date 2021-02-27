openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best Vanilla JavaScript Assertion HTTP Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

chai-http

HTTP Response assertions for the Chai Assertion Library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
621
Weekly Downloads
327K
Last Commit
1yr ago
ma

mocha-axios

http assertions for mocha using axios

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
234
Last Commit
9mos ago
hra

@bluem/http-response-assert

Performs assertions on responses for arbitrary HTTP(S) requests

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago