Best Vanilla JavaScript Assertion HTTP Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
chai-http
HTTP Response assertions for the Chai Assertion Library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
621
Weekly Downloads
327K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ma
mocha-axios
http assertions for mocha using axios
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
234
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hra
@bluem/http-response-assert
Performs assertions on responses for arbitrary HTTP(S) requests
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
