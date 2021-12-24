openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Animation Libraries

gsap

GreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
264K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
9Performant
animejs

JavaScript animation engine

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41.5K
Weekly Downloads
137K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
215
Top Feedback
16Great Documentation
15Easy to Use
13Highly Customizable
aos

aos

Animate on scroll library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19.3K
Weekly Downloads
96K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
42
Top Feedback
12Great Documentation
12Easy to Use
8Performant
velocity-animate

Accelerated JavaScript animation.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17.1K
Weekly Downloads
191K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
12
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
2Performant

aframe-animation-timeline-component

📦 A super collection of A-Frame components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
scroll-into-view-if-needed

Element.scrollIntoView ponyfills for things like "if-needed" and "smooth"

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
989
Weekly Downloads
1M
Last Commit
12d ago
vov.css

📱💻A CSS Library for small but useful animations💻📱

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
choreographer-js

A simple library to take care of complicated animations.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
sparticles

JavaScript Particles in Canvas ~~ Fast, Lightweight, High Performance.

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
116
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
2.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Abandoned
2Unwelcoming Community
1Great Documentation
scrawl-canvas

Responsive, interactive and more accessible HTML5 canvas elements. Scrawl-canvas is a JavaScript library designed to make using the HTML5 canvas element easier, and more fun

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
173
Weekly Downloads
600
Last Commit
8d ago
helium-animated-pages

A light spiritual succesor to neon-animated-pages using only css animations

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
6d ago
bootstrap-float-label

Pure CSS implementation of Float Label pattern for Bootstrap v3 and v4.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
115
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
