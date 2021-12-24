Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Animation Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
gsap
GreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
264K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10
Great Documentation
9
Easy to Use
9
Performant
ani
animejs
JavaScript animation engine
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41.5K
Weekly Downloads
137K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
215
Top Feedback
16
Great Documentation
15
Easy to Use
13
Highly Customizable
aos
aos
Animate on scroll library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19.3K
Weekly Downloads
96K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
42
Top Feedback
12
Great Documentation
12
Easy to Use
8
Performant
va
velocity-animate
Accelerated JavaScript animation.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17.1K
Weekly Downloads
191K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
12
Top Feedback
6
Easy to Use
4
Great Documentation
2
Performant
aframe-animation-timeline-component
📦 A super collection of A-Frame components.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
siv
scroll-into-view-if-needed
Element.scrollIntoView ponyfills for things like "if-needed" and "smooth"
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
989
Weekly Downloads
1M
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vc
vov.css
📱💻A CSS Library for small but useful animations💻📱
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
cj
choreographer-js
A simple library to take care of complicated animations.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
spa
sparticles
JavaScript Particles in Canvas ~~ Fast, Lightweight, High Performance.
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
116
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Abandoned
2
Unwelcoming Community
1
Great Documentation
sc
scrawl-canvas
Responsive, interactive and more accessible HTML5 canvas elements. Scrawl-canvas is a JavaScript library designed to make using the HTML5 canvas element easier, and more fun
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
173
Weekly Downloads
600
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hap
helium-animated-pages
A light spiritual succesor to neon-animated-pages using only css animations
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
bfl
bootstrap-float-label
Pure CSS implementation of Float Label pattern for Bootstrap v3 and v4.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
115
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gre
greensock
GreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
263
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
