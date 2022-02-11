Categories
Best Vanilla JavaScript Amazon Web Services API Libraries
@ublend-npm/serverless
⚡ Serverless Framework – Build web, mobile and IoT applications with serverless architectures using AWS Lambda, Azure Functions, Google CloudFunctions & more! –
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
42.1K
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
claudia-api-builder
Use AWS API Gateway as if it were a lightweight JavaScript web server
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
244
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
shep
A framework for building JavaScript Applications with AWS API Gateway and Lambda
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
373
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
