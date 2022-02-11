openbase logo
8 Best Vanilla JavaScript Amazon S3 API Libraries

aws-sdk

AWS SDK for JavaScript in the browser and Node.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.9K
Weekly Downloads
13.8M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
32
Top Feedback
22Great Documentation
19Easy to Use
14Performant

minio

MinIO Client SDK for Javascript

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
609
Weekly Downloads
80K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@aws-cdk/custom-resources

The AWS Cloud Development Kit is a framework for defining cloud infrastructure in code

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.2M
Last Commit
3d ago

@aws-amplify/datastore

A declarative JavaScript library for application development using cloud services.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
316K
Last Commit
4d ago
ssu

s3-stream-upload

A writable stream which uploads to Amazon S3 using the multipart file upload API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
67.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
aas

awssum-amazon-s3

(deprecated: use aws-sdk) NodeJS module to for talking to Amazon S3.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
430
Last Commit
8yrs ago

multi-rest

A middleware to handle multi-part request for restify

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
dis

distack

Distributed Storage Stack

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit