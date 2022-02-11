Categories
8 Best Vanilla JavaScript Amazon S3 API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
aws-sdk
AWS SDK for JavaScript in the browser and Node.js
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.9K
Weekly Downloads
13.8M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
32
Top Feedback
22
Great Documentation
19
Easy to Use
14
Performant
minio
MinIO Client SDK for Javascript
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
609
Weekly Downloads
80K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@aws-cdk/custom-resources
The AWS Cloud Development Kit is a framework for defining cloud infrastructure in code
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.2M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@aws-amplify/datastore
A declarative JavaScript library for application development using cloud services.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
316K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ssu
s3-stream-upload
A writable stream which uploads to Amazon S3 using the multipart file upload API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
67.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aas
awssum-amazon-s3
(deprecated: use aws-sdk) NodeJS module to for talking to Amazon S3.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
430
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
multi-rest
A middleware to handle multi-part request for restify
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dis
distack
Distributed Storage Stack
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
