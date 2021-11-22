Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
5 Best Vanilla JavaScript Advertising API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
google-ads-api
Google Ads API client library for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
13.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
adwords-api
An unofficial NodeJS SDK for Google Adwords API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
apa
@johnfoderaro/apaw
Amazon Product Advertising API 5.x Wrapper
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aws-product-api
Nodejs module to send and receive Amazon Product Advertising API REST calls
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
amz-products
Amazon Product Advertising API Wrapper
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package