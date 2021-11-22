openbase logo
5 Best Vanilla JavaScript Advertising API Libraries

google-ads-api

Google Ads API client library for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
140
13.2K
3mos ago

adwords-api

An unofficial NodeJS SDK for Google Adwords API

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
14
7
4yrs ago
apa

@johnfoderaro/apaw

Amazon Product Advertising API 5.x Wrapper

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
3
7
2yrs ago

aws-product-api

Nodejs module to send and receive Amazon Product Advertising API REST calls

ISC
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
3
3
7yrs ago

amz-products

Amazon Product Advertising API Wrapper

ISC
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
15
0
6yrs ago