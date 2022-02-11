openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript 3D Libraries

JavaScript 3D Library.

MIT
79K
489K
3d ago
4.6/ 5
479
36Great Documentation
31Easy to Use
30Performant

cesium

An open-source JavaScript library for world-class 3D globes and maps 🌎

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
8.3K
39.7K
3d ago
4.6/ 5
5
3Performant
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable

@xeokit/xeokit-sdk

Open source JavaScript SDK for viewing high-detail, full-precision 3D BIM and AEC models in the Web browser.

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
455
9.2K
12d ago
5.0/ 5
1
mapillary-js

Interactive, extendable street imagery map experiences in the browser, powered by WebGL

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
312
6.9K
13d ago
4.0/ 5
1
vanilla-tilt

A smooth 3D tilt javascript library.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
2.9K
9.8K
1mo ago
3.7/ 5
3
cannon

A lightweight 3D physics engine written in JavaScript.

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
3.8K
2.3K
6yrs ago
5.0/ 5
1
Create 3D web applications with HTML. Bring a new depth to your DOM!

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
672
181
2d ago
D3.js plugin for 3d visualization

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
238
1.3K
1yr ago
[beta] A framework for making generative artwork in JavaScript and the browser.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
3.8K
634
1yr ago
simple-raytracer works as a standalone version of the JS raytracer found in distracer.io, which was inspired by jsRayTracer. It's purpose is to offer a simple raytracing interface that can be run locally in, in a distributed fashion on a server or even in browsers

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
21
7
1yr ago