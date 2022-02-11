Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript 3D Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
thr
three
JavaScript 3D Library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
79K
Weekly Downloads
489K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
479
Top Feedback
36
Great Documentation
31
Easy to Use
30
Performant
cesium
An open-source JavaScript library for world-class 3D globes and maps 🌎
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.3K
Weekly Downloads
39.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3
Performant
2
Great Documentation
2
Highly Customizable
@xeokit/xeokit-sdk
Open source JavaScript SDK for viewing high-detail, full-precision 3D BIM and AEC models in the Web browser.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
455
Weekly Downloads
9.2K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
mapillary-js
Interactive, extendable street imagery map experiences in the browser, powered by WebGL
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
312
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vt
vanilla-tilt
A smooth 3D tilt javascript library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
9.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
can
cannon
A lightweight 3D physics engine written in JavaScript.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
lume
Create 3D web applications with HTML. Bring a new depth to your DOM!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
672
Weekly Downloads
181
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
d3
d3-3d
D3.js plugin for 3d visualization
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
238
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cs
canvas-sketch
[beta] A framework for making generative artwork in JavaScript and the browser.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
634
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sr
simple-raytracer
simple-raytracer works as a standalone version of the JS raytracer found in distracer.io, which was inspired by jsRayTracer. It's purpose is to offer a simple raytracing interface that can be run locally in, in a distributed fashion on a server or even in browsers
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
