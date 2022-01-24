openbase logo
7 Best Svelte Toast Libraries

@zerodevx/svelte-toast

Simple elegant toast notifications

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
241
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
21d ago
svelte-toast

simple toast .

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
6mos ago
@beyonk/svelte-notifications

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
671
Last Commit

@minna-ui/toast

😸 A fast, friendly, and fun web UI kit for everyone.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9mos ago
svelte-notifications-stack

Svelte component for displaying notifications in the application.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
toastie

Accessible Svelte Toast component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
sveltoaste

Svelte toast notifications component that can be used in any JS application

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago