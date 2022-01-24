Categories
7 Best Svelte Toast Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
st
@zerodevx/svelte-toast
Simple elegant toast notifications
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
241
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
7.32KB
Tree-Shakeable
st
svelte-toast
simple toast .
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sn
@beyonk/svelte-notifications
<p align="center"> <img width="186" height="90" src="https://user-images.githubusercontent.com/218949/44782765-377e7c80-ab80-11e8-9dd8-fce0e37c235b.png" alt="Beyonk" /> </p>
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
671
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@minna-ui/toast
😸 A fast, friendly, and fun web UI kit for everyone.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sns
svelte-notifications-stack
Svelte component for displaying notifications in the application.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
toa
toastie
Accessible Svelte Toast component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sve
sveltoaste
Svelte toast notifications component that can be used in any JS application
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
