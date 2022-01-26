Categories
Best Svelte Table Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
gridjs
Advanced table plugin
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Highly Customizable
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
gs
gridjs-svelte
A Svelte wrapper component for Grid.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
285
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
