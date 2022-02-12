Categories
Best Svelte Misc Visual Effects Library
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
tsp
tsparticles
tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
34.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
5
Easy to Use
4
Performant
