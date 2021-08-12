openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best Svelte Design System Library

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

numl

Atomic UI Framework based on Web Components and Runtime CSS Generation for rapidly building interfaces that follow your Design System 🌈

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
296
Weekly Downloads
77
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use