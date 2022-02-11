openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best React WYSIWYG Editor Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

tiptap

The headless editor framework for web artisans.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14.3K
Weekly Downloads
100K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
7
Top Feedback
2Hard to Use
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
sla

slate

A completely customizable framework for building rich text editors. (Currently in beta.)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.5K
Weekly Downloads
326K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
24
Top Feedback
5Highly Customizable
3Performant
2Great Documentation
sr

slate-react

A completely customizable framework for building rich text editors. (Currently in beta.)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.5K
Weekly Downloads
258K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

draft-js

A React framework for building text editors.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.4K
Weekly Downloads
757K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
27
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Performant
sr

suneditor-react

A React Component for SunEditor (WYSIWYG editor)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
275
Weekly Downloads
12.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-email-editor

Drag-n-Drop Email Editor Component for React.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
13.5K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Responsive Maintainers
rq

react-quill

A Quill component for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.9K
Weekly Downloads
250K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Performant

react-froala-wysiwyg

React component for Froala WYSIWYG HTML Rich Text Editor.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
498
Weekly Downloads
42K
Last Commit
13d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rdw

react-draft-wysiwyg

A Wysiwyg editor build on top of ReactJS and DraftJS. https://jpuri.github.io/react-draft-wysiwyg

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.5K
Weekly Downloads
197K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

ra-input-rich-text

A frontend Framework for building B2B applications running in the browser on top of REST/GraphQL APIs, using ES6, React and Material Design

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.9K
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
3d ago

ckeditor4-react

Official CKEditor 4 React component.

LGPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
75
Weekly Downloads
24.5K
Last Commit
5d ago

@ckeditor/ckeditor5-react

Official CKEditor 5 React component.

GPL-2.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
309
Weekly Downloads
70.7K
Last Commit
5d ago
jr

jodit-react

React wrapper for Jodit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
245
Weekly Downloads
17.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation

@syncfusion/ej2-react-richtexteditor

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
rr

react-rte

Pure React rich text WYSIWYG editor based on draft-js.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
31K
Last Commit
8d ago

@progress/kendo-react-editor

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
rt

react-trix

React wrapper around Trix editor from Basecamp + some lightweight features

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
198
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
9mos ago

react-trumbowyg

React wrapper for lightweight WYSIWYG editor Trumbowyg

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
136
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago

react-summernote

Summernote (Super simple WYSIWYG editor) adaptation for react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
200
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
dw

draft-wysiwyg

Draft-JS experiments with drag&drop, resizing, tooltips, WIP

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
454
Weekly Downloads
77
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rle

react-lz-editor

A multilingual react rich-text editor component includes media support such as texts, images, videos, audios, links etc. Development based on Draft-Js and Ant-design, good support html, markdown, draft-raw mode. 一款基于 draft-Js 和 ant-design 实现的 react 富文本编辑器组件，支持文本、图片、视频、音频、链接等元素插入，同时支持HTML、markdown、draft Raw格式。

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
923
Weekly Downloads
70
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
rp

@react-page/react-page

This is a meta package including all official components of the React Page Editor.

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
wer

wysiwyg-editor-react

WYSIWYG Editor for ReactJS .13+

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rw

react-wysiwyg

retain some control over contenteditable input

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
166
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rwe

react-wysiwyg-editor

A bootstrap-style react component for wysiwyg editor

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago

ritzy

Collaborative web-based rich text editor

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
892
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago