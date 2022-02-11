Categories
tiptap
The headless editor framework for web artisans.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14.3K
Weekly Downloads
100K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
2
Hard to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
sla
slate
A completely customizable framework for building rich text editors. (Currently in beta.)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.5K
Weekly Downloads
326K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
24
Top Feedback
5
Highly Customizable
3
Performant
2
Great Documentation
sr
slate-react
A completely customizable framework for building rich text editors. (Currently in beta.)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.5K
Weekly Downloads
258K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
draft-js
A React framework for building text editors.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.4K
Weekly Downloads
757K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
27
Top Feedback
6
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
1
Performant
sr
suneditor-react
A React Component for SunEditor (WYSIWYG editor)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
275
Weekly Downloads
12.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-email-editor
Drag-n-Drop Email Editor Component for React.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
13.5K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Responsive Maintainers
rq
react-quill
A Quill component for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.9K
Weekly Downloads
250K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
3
Performant
react-froala-wysiwyg
React component for Froala WYSIWYG HTML Rich Text Editor.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
498
Weekly Downloads
42K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rdw
react-draft-wysiwyg
A Wysiwyg editor build on top of ReactJS and DraftJS. https://jpuri.github.io/react-draft-wysiwyg
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.5K
Weekly Downloads
197K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
ra-input-rich-text
A frontend Framework for building B2B applications running in the browser on top of REST/GraphQL APIs, using ES6, React and Material Design
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.9K
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ckeditor4-react
Official CKEditor 4 React component.
Save
LGPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
75
Weekly Downloads
24.5K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-react
Official CKEditor 5 React component.
Save
GPL-2.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
309
Weekly Downloads
70.7K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jr
jodit-react
React wrapper for Jodit
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
245
Weekly Downloads
17.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
@syncfusion/ej2-react-richtexteditor
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rr
react-rte
Pure React rich text WYSIWYG editor based on draft-js.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
31K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-editor
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rt
react-trix
React wrapper around Trix editor from Basecamp + some lightweight features
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
198
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-trumbowyg
React wrapper for lightweight WYSIWYG editor Trumbowyg
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
136
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-summernote
Summernote (Super simple WYSIWYG editor) adaptation for react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
200
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dw
draft-wysiwyg
Draft-JS experiments with drag&drop, resizing, tooltips, WIP
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
454
Weekly Downloads
77
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rle
react-lz-editor
A multilingual react rich-text editor component includes media support such as texts, images, videos, audios, links etc. Development based on Draft-Js and Ant-design, good support html, markdown, draft-raw mode. 一款基于 draft-Js 和 ant-design 实现的 react 富文本编辑器组件，支持文本、图片、视频、音频、链接等元素插入，同时支持HTML、markdown、draft Raw格式。
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
923
Weekly Downloads
70
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
rp
@react-page/react-page
This is a meta package including all official components of the React Page Editor.
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wer
wysiwyg-editor-react
WYSIWYG Editor for ReactJS .13+
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rw
react-wysiwyg
retain some control over contenteditable input
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
166
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rwe
react-wysiwyg-editor
A bootstrap-style react component for wysiwyg editor
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ritzy
Collaborative web-based rich text editor
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
892
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
