9 Best React Word Cloud Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rt
react-tagcloud
Tag/word cloud component for react https://madox2.github.io/react-tagcloud/
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Highly Customizable
1
Great Documentation
react-d3-cloud
A word cloud react component built with d3-cloud.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rtc
react-tag-cloud
Create beautiful tag/word clouds using React ☁️
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
112
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@alkihis/react-d3-cloud
A word cloud react component built with d3-cloud.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
i2u
i2ui
i2ui - Intuitively Understantable User Interface
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
wcr
word-cloud-react
word cloud for dataset preview in react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rdc
@nhuson/react-d3-cloud
a word cloud component using d3-cloud
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dtf
d3-tagcloud-for-react
Another tag cloud for react with two variable fontSize and opacity
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
q-fork-react-wordcloud
Powerful React + D3 word cloud component with rich features.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
