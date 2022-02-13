openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best React WebRTC Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

wvr

webrtc-video-room

WebRTC Video Room is a Single-Page App in React using React Router that provides peer-to-peer video and audio communication in a web browser with no plugins or extensions required.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
297
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rj

react-jutsu

A jitsi meet component wrapper and custom hook moulded with react's chakra 💠

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
599
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

opentok-react

React components for OpenTok.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
9.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

catalyst-vc-react

📸💬 Reliable and scalable open-source video chat in a few lines of code

AGPL-3.0-only
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
464
Last Commit
4mos ago
rw

react-webrtc

WebRTC React mixins for real-time communication in React components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@telnyx/react-client

SDK for Telnyx's WebRTC platform

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
1mo ago
wsc

web-speech-cognitive-services

Polyfill Web Speech API with Cognitive Services Bing Speech for both speech-to-text and text-to-speech service.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
7mos ago
rs

react-softphone

Webrtc asterisk sip SoftPhone react functional component

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
4mos ago

react-camera-pro

Mobile first camera component for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
567
Last Commit
17d ago
rkw

react-kinesis-webrtc

An experimental library of React hooks for the AWS Kinesis WebRTC JavaScript SDK.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
9mos ago
rs

@evercall/react-sip

React wrapper for jssip

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
146
Last Commit
1yr ago
rpd

react-peer-data

React wrapper for PeerData library for files, media streaming/sharing using WebRTC

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
114
Last Commit

opentok-react-incode

React components for OpenTok.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
76
Last Commit
1yr ago
rcw

react-conf-webrtc

WebRTC conference room component for React projects. Out of the box support for Spreed WebRTC.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
irw

iotcomms-react-webrtc

React.js component offering mobile and desktop browser voice and video communication. Wraps sip.js with the nitty gritty details required make it work in such environments to help focus on application development.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
1mo ago

react-simplewebrtc

React webRTC component built with SimpleWebRTC

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
6yrs ago
orw

opentok-react-whiteboard

React shared whiteboard that works with Opentok https://github.com/opentok/opentok-react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
1yr ago
rp

react-peer

Send data to someone else's browser as easy as setting state

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
195
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
3yrs ago
tt

the-talk

Talking via webrtc

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
rvj

react-videoroom-janus

react-videoroom-janus

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
1yr ago

react-sip

React wrapper for jssip

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rvp

react-video-preview

React Video Preview Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
5yrs ago
wh

webrtc-hook

Made with create-react-library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
rwt

rtc-web-term

Web-RTC based Web Terminal

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rgu

react-get-user-media

A high order component that exposes some functions related to navigator.mediaDevices

WTFPL
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
4yrs ago
bif

bifrost

State and data transport manager for mobile apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
7yrs ago
rrj

rtcmulticonnection-react-js

RTCMultiConnection is a WebRTC JavaScript library for peer-to-peer applications (screen sharing, audio/video conferencing, file sharing, media streaming etc.)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago

@teravoz/react-webrtc-adapter

React WebRTC Adapter for the Teravoz WebRTC Client

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rrr

react-rtc-real

<div align="center"> <img src="https://github.com/oslabs-beta/ReactRTC/blob/master/project_assets/ReactRTC2.png" alt="ReactRTC" width="400"></a> <br> <br> </div>

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit

@bestyled/contrib-video

Implementation of Video Media Recorder and Player for the BeStyled Design System

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
2yrs ago
frw

freepbx-react-webrtc

React.js component for video calls over WebRTC

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nr

neat-rtc

WebRTC wrapper for peer-to-peer (P2P) communication with built-in signaling for React and Vue.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
107
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
or

opentok-rvc

Opentok react video chat which support stream connection and signalling

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
rcr

react-cam-recorder

React component to record video using WebRTC

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
rcr

rtc-cafe-react

RTCCafe hooks for React

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
irw

iris-react-webrtc

React components for Iris WebRTC library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
ors

opentok-react-ssr

React components for OpenTok.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
bpr

body-pix-react-render

Body-Pix React Render

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
rws

react-webrtc-sync

Render React apps on multiple clients synced via WebRTC

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
jgc

janus-gateway-client

Janus Gateway Client

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
rr

redux-rtc

Peer2Peer connected states using Redux and WebRTC

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ins

@teamcognito/instaconnect

instaconnect React component. This is a webrtc package which exports the video, text and allinone module(including audio, chat and screenshare)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
vw

@roadzen/videostream-web

Videostreaming using sockets and webrtc built in react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
cor

correspond

A module for establishing Peer-to-peer WebRTC connections with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rqa

react-quiph-audiortc

Audio RTC component to enable webrtc audio calling inside qtalk web game/activity

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit