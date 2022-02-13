Categories
10 Best React WebRTC Libraries
wvr
webrtc-video-room
WebRTC Video Room is a Single-Page App in React using React Router that provides peer-to-peer video and audio communication in a web browser with no plugins or extensions required.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
297
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rj
react-jutsu
A jitsi meet component wrapper and custom hook moulded with react's chakra 💠
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
599
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
opentok-react
React components for OpenTok.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
9.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
catalyst-vc-react
📸💬 Reliable and scalable open-source video chat in a few lines of code
AGPL-3.0-only
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
464
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rw
react-webrtc
WebRTC React mixins for real-time communication in React components
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@telnyx/react-client
SDK for Telnyx's WebRTC platform
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
wsc
web-speech-cognitive-services
Polyfill Web Speech API with Cognitive Services Bing Speech for both speech-to-text and text-to-speech service.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-softphone
Webrtc asterisk sip SoftPhone react functional component
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-camera-pro
Mobile first camera component for React.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
567
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rkw
react-kinesis-webrtc
An experimental library of React hooks for the AWS Kinesis WebRTC JavaScript SDK.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rs
@evercall/react-sip
React wrapper for jssip
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
146
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rpd
react-peer-data
React wrapper for PeerData library for files, media streaming/sharing using WebRTC
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
114
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
opentok-react-incode
React components for OpenTok.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
76
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcw
react-conf-webrtc
WebRTC conference room component for React projects. Out of the box support for Spreed WebRTC.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
irw
iotcomms-react-webrtc
React.js component offering mobile and desktop browser voice and video communication. Wraps sip.js with the nitty gritty details required make it work in such environments to help focus on application development.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-simplewebrtc
React webRTC component built with SimpleWebRTC
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
orw
opentok-react-whiteboard
React shared whiteboard that works with Opentok https://github.com/opentok/opentok-react
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rp
react-peer
Send data to someone else's browser as easy as setting state
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
195
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
tt
the-talk
Talking via webrtc
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rvj
react-videoroom-janus
react-videoroom-janus
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-sip
React wrapper for jssip
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rvp
react-video-preview
React Video Preview Component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wh
webrtc-hook
Made with create-react-library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rwt
rtc-web-term
Web-RTC based Web Terminal
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rgu
react-get-user-media
A high order component that exposes some functions related to navigator.mediaDevices
WTFPL
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
bif
bifrost
State and data transport manager for mobile apps
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rrj
rtcmulticonnection-react-js
RTCMultiConnection is a WebRTC JavaScript library for peer-to-peer applications (screen sharing, audio/video conferencing, file sharing, media streaming etc.)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@teravoz/react-webrtc-adapter
React WebRTC Adapter for the Teravoz WebRTC Client
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rrr
react-rtc-real
<div align="center"> <img src="https://github.com/oslabs-beta/ReactRTC/blob/master/project_assets/ReactRTC2.png" alt="ReactRTC" width="400"></a> <br> <br> </div>
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@bestyled/contrib-video
Implementation of Video Media Recorder and Player for the BeStyled Design System
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
frw
freepbx-react-webrtc
React.js component for video calls over WebRTC
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nr
neat-rtc
WebRTC wrapper for peer-to-peer (P2P) communication with built-in signaling for React and Vue.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
107
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
or
opentok-rvc
Opentok react video chat which support stream connection and signalling
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcr
react-cam-recorder
React component to record video using WebRTC
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rcr
rtc-cafe-react
RTCCafe hooks for React
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
irw
iris-react-webrtc
React components for Iris WebRTC library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ors
opentok-react-ssr
React components for OpenTok.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bpr
body-pix-react-render
Body-Pix React Render
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rws
react-webrtc-sync
Render React apps on multiple clients synced via WebRTC
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jgc
janus-gateway-client
Janus Gateway Client
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rr
redux-rtc
Peer2Peer connected states using Redux and WebRTC
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ins
@teamcognito/instaconnect
instaconnect React component. This is a webrtc package which exports the video, text and allinone module(including audio, chat and screenshare)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vw
@roadzen/videostream-web
Videostreaming using sockets and webrtc built in react
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cor
correspond
A module for establishing Peer-to-peer WebRTC connections with React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rqa
react-quiph-audiortc
Audio RTC component to enable webrtc audio calling inside qtalk web game/activity
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
