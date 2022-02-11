Categories
10 Best React Virtual Reality Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@react-three/xr
🤳 VR/AR with react-three-fiber
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
681
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rv
react-viro
Viro React is a platform for developers to rapidly build augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences. Developers write in React Native, and Viro runs their code natively across all mobile VR (including Google Daydream, Samsung Gear VR, and
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
281
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rfg
react-force-graph
React component for 2D, 3D, VR and AR force directed graphs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
937
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-vr
Create amazing 360 and VR content using React
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
70
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Performant
1
Poor Documentation
1
Hard to Use
pr
pannellum-react
React Component for Pannellum (open source panorama viewer for the web)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aframe-react
:atom: Build virtual reality experiences with A-Frame and React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
652
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@workco/pannellum-react
React Component for Pannellum (open source panorama viewer for the web)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
262
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rvp
react-vr-player
VR / 360° Video Player as a React Component
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-vr-web
Create amazing 360 and VR content using React
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-vr-cli
Create amazing 360 and VR content using React
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-vr-textinput
> Text Input and Virtual Keyboard for React VR
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cu
centro-ui
[![npm version](https://badge.fury.io/js/centro-ui.svg)](https://badge.fury.io/js/centro-ui)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ltl
live-tour-lab
Create VR tours. Built on React VR. LiveTourLab is the #1 open source framework and ecosystem for creating Live Tours. Extend with your own VR components in minutes.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
raa
react-aframe-ar
Build virtual and augmented reality experiences with React and A-Frame.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
arb
aframe-react-boilerplate
😎 Boilerplate for building virtual reality (VR) experiences with A-Frame and React using aframe-react.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
363
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rvh
react-vr-hand
React VR module for grabbing and moving your object freely.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bas
bassdrop
🔊 a downshift powered dropdown library for React VR
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wob
wobbly
〰️ parallax all the things in React VR
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rvi
react-vr-image-gallery
VR image gallery with transition animations and gaze-enabled control buttons.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package