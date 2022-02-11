openbase logo
10 Best React Virtual Reality Libraries

@react-three/xr

🤳 VR/AR with react-three-fiber

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
681
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rv

react-viro

Viro React is a platform for developers to rapidly build augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences. Developers write in React Native, and Viro runs their code natively across all mobile VR (including Google Daydream, Samsung Gear VR, and

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
281
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rfg

react-force-graph

React component for 2D, 3D, VR and AR force directed graphs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
937
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
5d ago

react-vr

Create amazing 360 and VR content using React

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
70
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use
pr

pannellum-react

React Component for Pannellum (open source panorama viewer for the web)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

aframe-react

:atom: Build virtual reality experiences with A-Frame and React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
652
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@workco/pannellum-react

React Component for Pannellum (open source panorama viewer for the web)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
262
Last Commit
1yr ago
rvp

react-vr-player

VR / 360° Video Player as a React Component

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
6yrs ago

react-vr-web

Create amazing 360 and VR content using React

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
1yr ago

react-vr-cli

Create amazing 360 and VR content using React

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
1yr ago

react-vr-textinput

> Text Input and Virtual Keyboard for React VR

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
4yrs ago
cu

centro-ui

[![npm version](https://badge.fury.io/js/centro-ui.svg)](https://badge.fury.io/js/centro-ui)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
ltl

live-tour-lab

Create VR tours. Built on React VR. LiveTourLab is the #1 open source framework and ecosystem for creating Live Tours. Extend with your own VR components in minutes.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
raa

react-aframe-ar

Build virtual and augmented reality experiences with React and A-Frame.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
arb

aframe-react-boilerplate

😎 Boilerplate for building virtual reality (VR) experiences with A-Frame and React using aframe-react.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
363
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rvh

react-vr-hand

React VR module for grabbing and moving your object freely.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
bas

bassdrop

🔊 a downshift powered dropdown library for React VR

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
wob

wobbly

〰️ parallax all the things in React VR

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rvi

react-vr-image-gallery

VR image gallery with transition animations and gaze-enabled control buttons.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit