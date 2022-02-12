openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

7 Best React Virtual Keyboard Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

rsk

react-simple-keyboard

React Virtual Keyboard - Customizable, responsive and lightweight

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
2d ago
rvk

react-virtual-keyboard

Use jQuery Virtual Keyboard in react.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
498
Last Commit
2mos ago
rmu

react-material-ui-keyboard

Virtual keyboard for TextField when needed

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
202
Last Commit
1yr ago

react-vr-textinput

> Text Input and Virtual Keyboard for React VR

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rmt

react-material-touch-keyboard

Virtual keyboard for TextFeild when needed

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rhv

react-hangul-virtual-keyboard

React Virtual Keyboard - Customizable, responsive and lightweight (+ Korean layout)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rtd

react-touch-device-keyboard

react keyboard for touch devices

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago