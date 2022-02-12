Categories
7 Best React Virtual Keyboard Libraries
rsk
react-simple-keyboard
React Virtual Keyboard - Customizable, responsive and lightweight
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rvk
react-virtual-keyboard
Use jQuery Virtual Keyboard in react.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
498
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmu
react-material-ui-keyboard
Virtual keyboard for TextField when needed
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
202
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-vr-textinput
> Text Input and Virtual Keyboard for React VR
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmt
react-material-touch-keyboard
Virtual keyboard for TextFeild when needed
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rhv
react-hangul-virtual-keyboard
React Virtual Keyboard - Customizable, responsive and lightweight (+ Korean layout)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rtd
react-touch-device-keyboard
react keyboard for touch devices
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
